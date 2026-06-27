 

Yamaha Motor Canada shares real life stories in new campaign, “We Are All Yamaha”

By: Published on 27 June 2026

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 — Yamaha Motor Canada is excited to share its new video series  showcasing real life, personal stories in a new campaign titled, “We Are All Yamaha.”

Yamaha Motor Canada offers a wide variety of products for many purposes and lifestyles with the same goal: to enrich the lives of the people using them – inspire “Kando.” In this cinematic, documentary-style series, Yamaha owners share their personal experiences, making an authentic connection with the viewer.

The first episode in the series, “The Love Of All Of It,” is Kevin’s story. Kevin grew up racing  motocross which ignited a passion he still lives today; running a successful race team and an  off-road facility that is all about rider education, family fun and, of course, competition.

This and future episodes will be released on a dedicated page on the Yamaha Motor Canada  website. Follow Yamaha Motor Canada on social and sign up for their “My Yamaha” newsletter  to be notified when new episodes are released.

Watch the “We Are All Yamaha” video series at Yamaha-Motor.ca/en/We-Are-All-Yamaha and  submit your Yamaha story.

Source: Yamaha

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