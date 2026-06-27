BABYLON: THE NEW HARLEY THAT HAS CONQUERED EUROPE

From a one-off created to win the championship to an exclusive worldwide limited edition of only 10 units

Some motorcycles are built to be ridden. Others to be admired. And very occasionally, a motorcycle appears that is created to make history… Babylon is one of them.

Designed and built by Fran Manen and his team at Lord Drake Kustoms in Vélez-Málaga, Spain, “Babylon” was born as a one-off intended to compete in the 2026 European H.O.G. Rally Custom Bike Show held in Cascais, Portugal.

What happened next exceeded all expectations. Babylon became the star of the championship, winning all three of the event’s most important prizes.

An extraordinary result that made it the most awarded, admired, and photographed motorcycle in the entire championship…The best Harley-Davidson custom in Europe in 2026.

A WORK OF ART ON TWO WHEELS

From the first sketch, Babylon was conceived as much more than a custom motorcycle. The goal was to create a piece capable of combining classic elegance, technical innovation, and top-level craftsmanship.

Every line, every component, and every detail was designed to convey its own personality. The result is a motorcycle of extreme proportions, an imposing presence, and an aesthetic that blends classic and contemporary influences in a unique way.

Babylon doesn’t follow trends. Babylon creates its own visual language.

DESIGNED WITHOUT COMPROMISE

Virtually every visible element of the motorcycle has been redesigned or manufactured specifically for this project. Among the most outstanding features are:

Large-diameter custom wheels with special spokes

Air Ride rear suspension

Custom Springer fork

Custom-made, handcrafted handlebars

Exclusive custom swingarm

Rear brake system integrated into the sprocket

Complete belt-to-chain drive conversion

Handcrafted exhaust system

Custom engine covers and components

Fuel tank designed specifically for the project

Custom-made, handcrafted seat

Custom center console

Exclusive air filter

Custom headlight

Exclusive taillight

Numerous unique, handcrafted components

Each piece was designed with a single purpose: to achieve visual and technical perfection.

THE MOTORCYCLE THAT MADE HISTORY IN CASCAIS

When Babylon was first presented at the 2026 European H.O.G. Rally Custom Bike Show, it immediately attracted the attention of judges, media, and enthusiasts from all over Europe.

Its presence, its finish, and the quality of its execution made it stand out from the very first moment among dozens of top-tier motorcycles.

The final decision was decisive… Babylon was proclaimed:

– Best of Show (Best motorcycle of the event)

– People’s Choice (Public’s favorite motorcycle)

– European Cruiser Champion

Three awards that very few motorcycles can aspire to win simultaneously. Three accolades that make it one of the most important custom Harley-Davidsons built in Europe in recent years.

A FURTHER DEMONSTRATION OF INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP

The three titles won by Babylon in Cascais not only represent the success of an exceptional motorcycle.

They also solidify Fran Manen and Lord Drake Kustoms’ position among the most prestigious and influential names in the international Harley-Davidson customization scene.

After conquering Daytona Bike Week, the Rat’s Hole twice, and achieving the runner-up position in the Harley-Davidson Custom Bike Building World Championship, Babylon’s victory further confirms Lord Drake Kustoms’ ability to compete at the highest level against the best builders on the planet.

Few companies can boast of having won on the most important stages in the United States, having reached the world elite, and simultaneously dominating the main Harley-Davidson championship in Europe with six runner-up finishes and six European championships to their name.

Babylon’s overall victory in Cascais reinforces a reality that fans, experts, and international media have been recognizing for years: Lord Drake Kustoms has become one of the world’s leading names in Harley-Davidson customization and one of the most awarded and respected workshops in the industry.

Each new project presents a greater challenge. However, once again, Fran Manen and his team have proven that they continue to set the standard by which the best custom Harley-Davidsons in the world are measured.

FROM ONE-OFF TO WORLDWIDE LIMITED EDITION

Originally, Babylon was conceived as a one-off motorcycle. However, the enormous international buzz following its unveiling and the numerous requests received from customers in various countries have led Lord Drake Kustoms to make an exceptional decision.

For the first time, Babylon will be produced as a worldwide limited edition. Only 10 units will be manufactured. Not one more.

Each motorcycle will be handcrafted by Lord Drake Kustoms, maintaining the same level of quality, attention to detail, and exclusivity that characterize the bike.

Each unit will also feature unique identification and a certificate of authenticity. Orders are now officially open to customers worldwide.

THE MAN BEHIND BABYLON

Behind Babylon is Fran Manen, founder and CEO of Lord Drake Kustoms. Considered one of the most renowned Harley-Davidson builders in the world, he currently holds the title of World Harley-Davidson Custom Bike Building Runner-Up.

Furthermore, he is the only Spaniard to have won at Daytona Bike Week, considered by many to be the equivalent of the Oscars in the world of motorcycle customization.

An achievement he has accomplished no less than three times.

His creations have appeared in hundreds of international publications and have been admired by enthusiasts, collectors, and personalities worldwide.

A MOTORCYCLE DESTINED TO BECOME A LEGEND

Babylon embodies everything that defines Lord Drake Kustoms: Design. Craftsmanship. Innovation. Passion. And a constant pursuit of excellence.

Some motorcycles win awards. Others become part of history. Babylon has achieved both.

BABYLON LIMITED EDITION

Worldwide Production: 10 units

Orders: Open

Manufactured by: Lord Drake Kustoms

Vélez Málaga – Spain

www.lorddrakekustoms.com

info@lorddrakekustoms.com

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms