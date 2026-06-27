No More Shouting. No More Stopping. Cardo Announces Venture, The World’s First Integrated Mesh Helmet for Motocross and Offroad Riding

Cardo Venture meshes real-time group communication, coaching and safety with top end protection, performance, and style

Plano, TX (June 23, 2026) – Addressing a long-standing gap in off-road riding, Cardo Systems, a leader in wireless communication for powersports, introduces the Cardo Venture, a fully integrated moto-helmet designed to bring seamless communication and advanced safety directly into the ride. Built for the demands of motocross and off-road environments, Cardo Venture enables riders to stay connected, improve performance, and ride with greater confidence.

Cardo Venture transforms the off-road experience by enabling real-time communication between riders. Groups can coordinate routes without stopping, extend ride time, and stay connected across challenging terrain, creating a more fluid and cohesive riding experience on dirt bikes, ATVs and in Side-by-Side vehicles. The system also enhances safety, giving riders a direct way to alert others in emergencies while allowing group leaders to maintain constant awareness of their team.

“Bringing integrated communication to the off-road helmet segment isn’t just a product milestone for Cardo, it’s a true category shift,” said Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems. “As part of our broader strategy to deliver next-generation smart helmet technology to the market, we are focused on creating fully integrated solutions that enhance performance, safety, and the overall rider experience. Off-road riding has always been about pushing limits, but communication has lagged behind, until now. For the first time, riders have a seamless way to stay connected in the most demanding off-road environments, fundamentally changing how they train, ride, and experience the sport together.”

Utilizing the Leatt Moto 8.5 as its core, Cardo Venture is built on an advanced safety platform engineered for high-performance riding. With 360° Turbine Technology, designed to reduce both impact forces and rotational acceleration, paired with a 3-in-1 safety system and 4-density impact foam, the Venture delivers comprehensive protection. The helmet meets ECE 22.06 and DOT certification standards, ensuring confidence at every level of riding.

The Cardo Venture delivers premium audio quality through SOUND BY JBL®, ensuring clear communication and an immersive listening experience. It features integrated DMC Technology, recognized for its robust group communication capabilities. Cardo Venture also allows for real-time coaching, eliminating the need for shouting or hand signals. Riders receive clear, immediate instruction, helping build confidence and accelerate skill development.

The Cardo Venture further elevates performance through a lightweight composite shell construction, reducing fatigue without sacrificing durability. Inside, an antimicrobial Ionic+® liner provides moisture-wicking comfort and odor control, while the Pro-Fit™ modular pad system ensures a precise, adaptable fit for a wide range of head shapes.

Rider-focused design enhances the overall experience, including optimized ventilation channels for airflow, emergency cheek pad removal for added safety, neck brace compatibility, and an integrated hydration side port for longer rides.

Cardo Venture comes with comprehensive warranty coverage:

Helmet: 5-year warranty

5-year warranty Technology: 3-year warranty

3-year warranty Battery (EU): 2-year warranty

2-year warranty Battery (RoW): 1-year warranty

Having an MSRP of $799 / €799, Cardo Venture off-road helmet will be available from retailers later this summer. For more information about Cardo Systems, and its full line-up of communication devices to fit all rider’s budgets, visit cardosystems.com or join the conversation on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and see all the latest videos on YouTube.

Source: Cardo Systems