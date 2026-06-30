Archives – Unveiling the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801

It’s been a little bit over 10 years that the Pierer Mobility AG had brought back ownership of the legendary Husqvarna brand back from BMW. The bavarians never quite seemed to understand the Swedish brand. Fortunately for us motorcycle lovers of all nations, the Austrian knew better and nailed the branding concept once again. This paved the way to re establish to Austrian brand back to the level of its golden age.

Bad mouthes will say that they did so in part by borrowing a few gems from the Austrians orange bikes parts catalogs. That was mostly apparent in the first iterations of the off-road models. But the last decade allowed Huskys engineer to develop their own approach to the bumps and stumps of motorcycle design and production. We all know that, like so many other things, a motorcycle is more than the sum if its parts. It has to exude a certain aura, a certain personality to make us dream about them. And the people at Husqvarna have made it clear that they know how to instill a personality to their motorcycles and their brand.

That is mostly clear in their street segment. While models like the Norden 901 and 701 Supermoto/Enduro found their place in the adventure and street sectors, the Svartpilen and Vitpilen naked models emerged with unique identities in their target markets. We were lucky enough to get invited to the launch of the new 801 Svartpilen.

Held in the Vars region in France, we were picked up at the Marseille airport by our private chauffeur and brought to the Domaine de Châteauneuf in Nans-les-Pins, about an hour west of Marseille.

At the foot of the majestic Sainte-Baume massif, just 45 minutes from Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, Domaine de Châteauneuf is located on one of the region’s most attractive golf courses. This elegant 18th-century bastide provided a cozy atmosphere and a unique ambience for the event.

The press intro was held on the first evening and we were introduce to the new white arrow. Departing from its predecessor, the single-cylinder Svartpilen 701, the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 heralds a significant shift with its twin-cylinder powerplant, borrowing the 799cc LC8c from KTM’s acclaimed 790 Duke. Boasting double-overhead cams with four valves per cylinder, this powerhouse delivers 105 hp at 9,250 rpm and 64.0 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Balanced by a pair of shafts, the engine exhibits a seamless torque delivery, effortlessly navigating through various terrains.

As we leave the Domaine in a long line of journos from Spain, Italy and the US, I remember the last KTM launch I attended. It was for the Superduke GT in Majorque. I mostly remember that five minutes after we began riding, we were flying at 170km\h on the highway. Our leader is a french rider who knows the area very well. He designed a route including fast sections on narrow roads, mountain passes featuring tight curves and rural areas where cyclists and motorist will be present on this Sunday ride. As soon as we hit the open road, the speed climbs and the riders twist their throttle. The Svartpilen offrs linear power, but i notice i left the traction control at full strenght and notice a delay when putting the throttle back on exiting the curvers. I try fumbling through the menus as i keep my focus on the road. It takes me five minutes to finally fix the issue and I then can catch up to the group who’s rather fast.

The LC8c is a compact marvel, with its lightweight construction and advanced features like ride-by-wire throttle and semi dry-sump lubrication, it proves its mettle on the road. Whether cruising through the many small French villages we encountered along our 220 km ride or carving the bends of mountain roads, the LC8c engine showcases its versatility, propelling the Svartpilen 801 at every apex for the pure pleasure of its rider. As we plunge down the tight mountains curves, switching mostly between second and third gear, i notice a smile on my fac. This bike makes you want to hit every curve faster than the other.

Even though the tires look more like 20/80 tires, the Pirelli MT60 RS tires, which are fitted to 17” wheels, provide a high level of grip and feedback.

Equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids, the Svartpilen 801 offers three ride modes—Sport, Street, and Rain—tailored to diverse riding conditions. With lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, we experienced heightened confidence and control, amplified by the optional packages for enhanced customization. The ride itself made us test each rider aid as we rode through damp roads in the morning and roads in wooden area littered with tree leaves. All this at a pro rider pace on this Sunday morning.

Beyond its mechanical prowess, the Svartpilen 801 captivates with its striking design and ergonomic finesse. Engineered around a tubular steel frame and cast-aluminum subframe, this motorcycle exudes a blend of strength and agility. The balanced suspension setup and responsive brakes allows us to navigate diverse terrain with precision and poise.

The rider-centric design ensures optimal comfort and control. The seating position is mostly upright with a small lean towards the front, not bad at all for the tired back of an old sport rider. The intuitive 5-inch TFT display provides seamless access to various settings and is clear and simple. Although there are many menus to navigate through, the information is easy to find and quick to select. it’s of course complemented by smartphone connectivity for navigation and entertainment.

Husqvarna likes to ressemble to nothing else and this new Svartpilen follows this motto. The subframe stands out, giving the bike a decisively modern look. in fact, the whole minimalist look of the Svartpilen 801 is achieved by its premium details such as the LED lights and aluminum handlebars coming together to create a unique and eye-catching street machine.

Priced at a little over $13 000$ this Svartpilen is a testament to Husky’s innovation and distinction.The bike transcends conventional boundaries, offering a dynamic blend of performance and sophistication. With its distinct personality and formidable capabilities, the Svartpilen 801 emerges as a frontrunner in the competitive naked bike segment. Beyond its shared platform with KTM, the bike exudes a character of its own, epitomizing the spirit of adventure and exhilaration.