AIROH AWC 4 AND AWC 2: ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY FOR EVERY RIDE

AIROH highlights AWC 4 and AWC 2, communication systems developed in collaboration with Interphone by Cellularline Group to support motorcyclists on every journey. Designed to deliver connectivity, comfort, and safety on every ride, both solutions integrate seamlessly with the design of AIROH helmets. Advanced Bluetooth technology, premium audio quality, and intuitive usability make AWC 4 and AWC 2 the ideal companions for an even more immersive riding experience.

AIROH expands its motorcycle offering with AWC 4 and AWC 2, the communication systems developed in collaboration with Interphone by Cellularline Group. Both devices are designed to accompany riders on every journey, enhancing comfort, safety, and connectivity without compromising style and the seamless aesthetic integration that defines the brand.

Designed to fit within the AIROH helmet range—from sporty full-face models to modulars, including urban jet, dual, and off-road helmets —AWC 4 and AWC 2 offer a modern and intuitive solution for motorcyclists who want to stay connected at all times while on the road.

The flagship model of the line, AWC 4 is designed for demanding riders and those undertaking long journeys or group rides. It allows the simultaneous management of multiple audio sources—such as music, GPS navigation, and phone calls—delivering a smooth and complete experience while supporting connectivity with up to four devices.

High-performance audio even at high speeds is ensured by a wind-resistant directional microphone engineered to provide clear and defined sound in any condition. The separate battery design reduces bulk while improving ergonomics and comfort. In addition, the new AIROH helmets feature a dedicated housing for the battery, reflecting the brand’s attention to every detail aimed at enhancing the riding experience. With up to 15 hours of battery life, AWC 4 is ready to support even the longest rides without compromise.

Compact, lightweight, and intuitive, AWC 2 is the ideal solution for riders seeking ease of use and reliable performance for everyday riding. Its clean design with an integrated battery preserves a streamlined look and maximum practicality without compromising helmet comfort or aesthetics. Ergonomic controls, easily operated even while wearing gloves, allow for immediate access to key functions.

AWC 2 supports connectivity with up to two devices and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. Excellent audio quality and effective background noise reduction ensure clear and enjoyable conversations in all situations.

Both systems use Bluetooth 5.1 technology, offer a communication range of up to 500 meters, and feature IP67 certification, ensuring a high level of resistance to water and dust. This further underlines AIROH’s commitment to reliability and performance in all riding conditions.

AWC 4 and AWC 2 complete the AIROH universe, combining technological innovation, safety, and communication freedom to make every ride an even more engaging experience.

Recommended retail prices start from €199.99 for AWC 4 and €139.99 for AWC 2.

Source: Airoh Helmets