 

GOC Custom Show 2026

By: Published on 27 June 2026

Game Over Cycles, the most renowned Polish custom motorcycle manufacturer, announces the organization of the GOC Custom Show 2026 – a unique custom motorcycle competition that will take place during the International Motorcycle Rally in Radawa (south-east Poland).

The event in Radawa is one of the largest and oldest rallies in Poland. On average, it gathers 20,000 participants and 5,000 motorcycles, attracting guests from all over Poland and the world, including the UK, Slovakia, Sweden, Norway, Brazil, the USA, and Canada. Every year, the event features the biggest stars of the Polish music scene.

Game Over Cycles is the most decorated Polish custom company. GOC machines have won 31 awards, including 24 international ones, featuring as many as 8 trophies received at European Bike Week (EBW), the largest motorcycle festival in Europe, and 9 awards won in the USA, the birthplace of customization at events such as Daytona Bike Week and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year’s competition marks the third edition of the bike builders’ contest organized under the wings of Game Over Cycles.

Additionally, every custom show participant will get a chance to take part in a competition organized at the rally, where they can win a custom Napoleon Bob 500 Benda motorcycle modified by Game Over Cycles.

goc-prize

The GOC Custom Show will take place on July 11, 2026 (Saturday).

Motorcycles can be registered in seven categories:

  • Chopper / Bobber
  • Modified Harley
  • Crazy Bike
  • Old School
  • Trike
  • Cafe Racer
  • Bagger / Tourer

In addition to the prizes in individual categories, the jury will present two special mentions, and the rally participants will choose the best motorcycle of the event. Therefore, awards will also be handed out for:

  • Best Paint Job
  • Best of Show
  • People’s Choice Award

The winner of each category will receive a trophy, prizes, and/or vouchers sponsored by the competition partners.

The winner of the Best of Show category will receive a trophy and a VIP invitation to the Harley-Davidson Custom Bike Show – a custom motorcycle competition organized by the Harley-Davidson brand at European Bike Week, the largest motorcycle culture festival in Europe (September 8-13, Austria).

goc-custom-show

Detailed information about the competition, its schedule, and the online registration form can be found at: www.goccustomshow.pl/en

Source: Game Over Cycles

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