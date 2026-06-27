AIROH OFF ROAD: ONE PASSION, EVERY TERRAIN

From the paddocks of the FIM World Championships to riders taking their first steps off the beaten track, AIROH continues to lead the off-road segment with a comprehensive helmet line-up designed to meet the needs of every rider. Aviator III, the all-new Aviator 3 EVO, Aviator Ace 2, Twist 3 and Wraaap each embody a different expression of the AIROH philosophy, united by a commitment to safety, innovation and uncompromising performance. Covering motocross, enduro, rally and adventure riding, the range delivers dedicated solutions for every level of experience.

A long-established name in the off-road world, AIROH continues to develop products inspired by the experience gained at the highest levels of international competition and brought directly to everyday riders. Today, the brand’s off-road collection combines advanced technology, premium comfort and distinctive design, supporting riders at every stage of their journey.

Leading the range is Aviator III, the helmet trusted by numerous World Champions and engineered to redefine the standards of the segment. Available with either a Full Carbon 3K or HPC Carbon shell and offered in four outer shell sizes, it incorporates AIROH’s most advanced technologies, including AMS² Plus, AMLS, AEFR and the Hydra System. Developed with the support of AIROH’s proprietary wind tunnel, Aviator III delivers outstanding aerodynamic stability, advanced ventilation and exceptional comfort, even in the most demanding conditions.

Joining the range is the new Aviator 3 EVO, the evolution of one of AIROH’s most successful off-road helmets and designed for riders who refuse to compromise. Featuring dual FIM FRHPhe-02 and ECE 22.06 homologation, it brings race-proven technology developed for top-level competition directly to the market. Its HPC Carbon shell, AMS² EVO, AMLS, AEFR and Hydra System technologies, combined with advanced airflow management, make it the ideal choice for motocross, enduro and rally applications.

For riders seeking versatility and lightweight performance, Aviator Ace 2 offers the perfect balance between off-road capability and everyday usability. Available in either Full Carbon 6K or Composite Carbon construction, it introduces compatibility with AIROH’s AWC4 and AWC2 Bluetooth communication systems, a significant innovation within the segment. A redesigned ventilation system, updated interior lining and ASN and AEFR technologies complete a helmet built for riders who see no boundaries to their adventures.

Twist 3 represents the most dynamic and adventurous spirit of the AIROH off-road family. Constructed from HRT and developed using the brand’s wind tunnel expertise, it combines comfort, functionality and a completely refreshed design. Equipped with ASN and AEFR technologies, compatibility with AWC4 and AWC2 communication systems, a redesigned peak and an upgraded ventilation system, Twist 3 is ready to tackle any challenge with confidence and practicality.

Making the AIROH off-road experience even more accessible is Wraaap, a helmet designed to accompany both younger riders and seasoned enthusiasts on their off-road adventures. Featuring a triple HRT shell configuration and an efficient ventilation system developed in the company’s wind tunnel, Wraaap delivers high-level technical features in a product defined by its aggressive, contemporary styling.

With a range that spans from professional competition to the first steps into the world of off-road riding, AIROH once again demonstrates its ability to meet the needs of every rider. By transforming innovation, safety and passion into tangible benefits, the brand continues to provide the tools riders need to take on every challenge without limits.

Source: Airoh Helmets