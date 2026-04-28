TRIUMPH ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL MOTORCYCLE PARTNER FOR NEW JAMES BOND GAME 007 FIRST LIGHT

A custom Triumph motocross bike with a ‘flamethrower’ will feature in the new game 007 First Light

The ‘flamethrower’ motorcycle can be triggered into action by Bond as part of gameplay

Triumph Motorcycles has been revealed as the Official Motorcycle Partner for the new James Bond video game 007 First Light.

Developed by IO Interactive, creators of the acclaimed Hitman franchise, the game introduces a bold, standalone origin story for 007, allowing players to experience the formative events that shaped a young James Bond into MI6’s most iconic agent.

On their journey through the game, players will encounter a custom Triumph TF 250-X motocross bike with a unique ‘Flamethrower’, in the iconic Q Lab. Bond can deploy its fiery capabilities during gameplay; a thrilling addition to the action. The motorcycle was brought to life last year on the IO Interactive stand at Gamescom, showcasing Triumph’s performance and innovation in the immersive world of 007.

Watch the flamethrower in action in the official trailer for the game 007 First Light – Announcement Trailer.

This isn’t Triumph’s first appearance in the Bond universe. The brand previously featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, where 007 rode the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE through the dramatic opening sequence set in Matera, Italy.

The successful collaboration led to the release of three sold-out limited edition Bond motorcycles and a co-branded 007 x Triumph clothing collection, available here: Bond Edition Clothing.

007 First Light is scheduled for release on May 27, 2026.

Pre-orders have now started which can be found here https://ioi.dk/007firstlightgame.

ABOUT 007 First Light

Coming on May 27, 2026, 007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive’s signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics, featuring a fully original, re-imagined origin story of a young James Bond.

Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond, a promising yet sometimes rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond’s adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

Source: Triumph