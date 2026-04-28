Cardo taking connectivity to the next level with the Cardo Ride App – elevating their ecosystem

Motorcycle riders can plan, track, and share their rides all on one platform

Cardo Systems today announced the relaunch of their motorcycle riding app now called Cardo Ride. This major upgrade is designed to give riders more value, more connection, and more reasons to engage with the Cardo ecosystem every time they ride.

Cardo Ride is not a fresh start – it is a natural evolution of nearly a decade of real-world rider experience developed through the RISER app, acquired by Cardo in 2023. By merging this foundation with Cardo’s leadership in rider communication technology, the relaunch introduces a broader, more integrated digital ecosystem built for today’s motorcyclists.

The Cardo Ride App builds on everything riders already rely on today: tracking their journeys, discovering great routes, planning rides, sharing experiences, and staying connected with the global riding community. With over 200 million kilometers (130 million miles) tracked to date and thousands of groups opened, these core features remain at the heart of the app, turning every trip into something memorable.

While the Cardo Connect app will continue to manage device setup, pairing, and system settings, Cardo Ride now becomes the destination for riding, community, sharing experiences, and digital engagement – expanding what Cardo can bring to users beyond the device itself.

In addition to the new Cardo look and feel of the app, this update adds:

An Upgraded Newsfeed – a more dynamic, personalized stream highlighting rides, stories, updates, and community moments

A New reWind Experience – a fast, social-ready ride recap that lets riders instantly share their journey highlights on a 3D map

A Group for All Cardo Riders – a space for riders to connect, share “Supercurvy” routes, and maximize their comms technology

A Seamless Link Back to Cardo Connect – enabling riders to move smoothly between ride experiences and device controls, creating a unified, effortless journey

As the platform continues to grow, riders can expect deeper analytics, smarter integrations with Cardo communication devices, more community features, and new tools to help them explore and share their passion for riding. Cardo Ride offers many of their existing features in a free version, but to unlock the full experience riders are welcome to start a free trial of Cardo Ride Pro.

“For years, Cardo has led the way in motorcycle rider communication. With Cardo Ride, we’re taking that leadership further by linking every ride, every story, every new route, and the entire riding community to expand the Cardo ecosystem” said Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems.

Existing RISER Powered by Cardo users will transition seamlessly to the new Cardo Ride app, with profiles, ride history, and community connections fully preserved.

More feature updates and integrations will be announced in the coming months.

Find Cardo Ride on your app stores and download today!

For more information, visit https://cardoride.com.

Source: Cardo