AIROH COMMANDER 2 AND BANDIT: ON- AND OFF-ROAD VERSATILITY

The Italian motorcycle helmet company once again turns the spotlight on its Adventure range, a well-established offering that continues to stand out for its versatility, technology, comfort, and distinctive design. The AIROH Commander 2 and Bandit embody two complementary aspects of two-wheel travel, delivering configurable solutions and high-level performance to tackle any route—from asphalt to off-road—without compromise, especially when it comes to safety.

Commander 2 and Bandit confirm their status as benchmarks within AIROH’s Adventure offering. Two models designed to meet the needs of increasingly dynamic riders who seamlessly switch between road and off-road and demand reliable, versatile, and high-performing products over time—without compromising on a distinctive, contemporary design that successfully blends aesthetics and functionality.

Commander 2 represents an evolved expression of AIROH’s Adventure spirit: its versatility translates into three different configurations—on/off, naked, and off-road—allowing the helmet to adapt to a wide range of riding scenarios, from long-distance road journeys to the most demanding off-road adventures. The outer shell, made of HPC Carbon or Full Carbon 6K and available in three sizes, is designed to provide a precise fit and a high level of protection. The ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) systems enhance both comfort and practicality, while the Extra Wide visor with A3S system and the integrated sun visor ensure optimal visibility in all conditions.

The standard equipment is also notably extensive, including technical features designed to improve the riding experience in every scenario: double stop wind (summer and winter), Pinlock® 120 XLT MAX VISION, Action Cam support for both enduro and naked versions, taps for the naked version, MX covers, and visor screw removal tool.

An efficient ventilation system, a comfort-oriented inner lining designed for long-distance riding, and a DD Ring retention system complete the package.

Bandit stands out for its immediate and functional approach, created for those looking for a helmet that can quickly adapt to different needs. The “2-in-1” configuration allows an easy switch from the peak-equipped version to the naked setup, prioritizing protection and aerodynamics respectively. Made of HRT (High Resistance Thermoplastic) and developed in two different shell sizes to ensure an improved fit, Bandit offers a wide field of view and consistently effective visibility thanks to the supplied Pinlock® 70 MAX VISION lens and the practical anti-fog position. The ventilation system, combined with breathable, removable, and washable inner linings, and the micrometric retention system, ensures comfort even during prolonged use. This model also features the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) systems, further highlighting AIROH’s commitment to safety and comfort.

With Commander 2 and Bandit, AIROH reaffirms the strength of its Adventure range, offering reliable and proven technical solutions designed to accompany riders in every context—from daily commuting to the most ambitious adventures—also thanks to the practical preparation for the integration of AIROH’s Bluetooth communication systems, AWC4 and AWC2.

Commander 2 is available at a recommended retail price starting from €439.99, while Bandit has a suggested retail price starting from €249.99.

Source: Airoh Helmets