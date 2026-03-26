TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS THE ONE‑OF‑A‑KIND SPEED TWIN 1200 CAFE RACER DGR EDITION REGISTRATIONS OPEN FOR THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN’S RIDE 2026

Official motorcycle partner of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Triumph Motorcycles, unveils a one-off Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition as the headline Gentlefolk prize for 2026

Registrations are now open for The DGR, taking place worldwide on Sunday, May 17 th

The DGR attracted 127,000 riders in more than 108 countries in 2025.

Riders can choose to join Team Triumph, uniting modern classic enthusiasts and Triumph fans around the world.

As registrations open for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) 2026, Triumph Motorcycles has revealed a unique Gentlefolk Prize motorcycle; a one‑off custom Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition created exclusively for this year’s event.

The DGR, taking place worldwide on Sunday May 17th, brings riders together to raise funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. In 2025, 127,000 riders took part across 1,038 rides in 108 countries, raising an incredible $7.6M USD for Movember. As the event’s official motorcycle partner, Triumph continues its long‑standing support of the global charity ride.

To mark 15 years of riding dapper, Triumph has crafted this unique Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer as the Gentlefolk Prize. Its standout feature is a bespoke Harris Tweed® seat, made from authenticated, handwoven fabric from the Outer Hebrides, a material closely associated with the style of DGR riders around the world. The motorcycle also features a dedicated 15 Years of Dapper anniversary graphic and number board, along with a certificate of authentication.

A spokesperson from the official Harris Tweed® Authority said: “It is exciting to see Harris Tweed® used in this way for the creation of the Gentlefolk Prize Motorcycle. Just as The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Triumph have taken their unique style and quality around the world, our Harris Tweed® is handwoven in the Outer Hebrides and recognized and valued around the world; a global symbol of craftsmanship, tradition, and enduring quality. We are proud to contribute to a motorcycle created to help raise money, celebrating global unity and the collective impact of riders everywhere.”

GENTLEFOLK COMPETITION

The Gentlefolk Competition Prize is awarded through a random drawing, giving all eligible participants an equal opportunity to win the one‑off Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer.

To enter, riders must register at gentlemansride.com and unlock all four DGR profile badges before the campaign closes:

Complete the rider profile Make a personal donation Make a donation to a random gentlefolk to earn the ‘Pay It Forward’ badge Raise at least $250 USD

Once all four badges are unlocked, the rider is automatically entered into the random drawing. This means that any registered rider, anywhere in the world, has the chance to take home this unique DGR custom motorcycle.

Alongside the Gentlefolk Prize, Triumph will also award brand new modern classic motorcycles to the top three fundraisers worldwide, further motivating riders to fundraise and make a difference in support of Movember’s life‑changing programs.

TEAM TRIUMPH

Once registered for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) at gentlemansride.com, riders can choose to join Team Triumph, uniting modern classic enthusiasts and Triumph fans around the world. Riding with Team Triumph gives participants the chance to join a global community connected by purpose and style, unlock the exclusive Triumph prize draw, and contribute directly to Movember’s life‑changing programs.

For 2026, five international Triumph ambassadors are the first to sign up for Team Triumph, helping inspire riders globally to take part and raise funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

Eric Hendrikx (@erichendrikx) from Canada, said: “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of hosting rides in Toronto and raising more than $100,000 for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and its charity partner Movember. What stands out isn’t just the funds—it’s the community and sense of purpose that bring riders together. This year, I’m proud to be riding with Team Triumph and continuing to support a cause that makes a real difference in men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.”

Scott Britton (@scottbrits), riding in the USA, said, “As someone who has seen the impact of cancer all across the world it’s amazing to be able to take part in an event and moment that brings people together through the love of our friends and family and also the love of Triumph and a great ride out. I couldn’t be more proud to suit up and ride with Team Triumph at this year’s ride where we can all make a real difference.”

João Terra (@oficialjoaoterra), from Brazil, said: “I had a great time hosting The DGR last year. It was my first time as a Host, and we gathered riders, friends, and families in fine style while raising awareness for such an important cause. I’m looking forward to hosting again in 2026 and making it even better than last year.”

French Fuse (@frenchfusemusic), from France, added: “A beautiful bike, a sharp suit, and a meaningful cause… it doesn’t get much better than that. We’re proud to share this moment with Triumph and ride together to make a difference.”

Grace Webb (@officialgracewebb), from United Kingdom, commented: “Riding in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with Team Triumph is about more than getting on a bike – it’s about coming together to support men’s health and raise funds for causes that genuinely matter. I’m proud to be riding for Triumph and helping make a difference. If you love motorcycles and want to support a great cause, you can join us and be part of it too.”

TRIUMPH AND THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN’S RIDE

Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR in 2014, bringing a commitment to increase awareness, grow participation and ultimately increase fundraising in support of this worthy cause.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “This is our 13th year as the official motorcycle partner of The DGR, bringing riders together in style, community, and purpose. Last year’s event achieved a remarkable impact, raising an incredible $7.6M USD for Movember, bringing the total raised over the last 15 years of The DGR to $60.37M USD.

With our Team Triumph ambassadors encouraging even more Triumph owners around the world to take part, I hope The DGR can achieve even more this year.

“For 2026, we wanted to create a motorcycle that is a tribute to the spirit of The DGR community. This one‑off Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition is a celebration of the craft and character of the riders who make The DGR what it is, and this year, every rider who completes the steps to enter the Gentlefolk Competition has an equal chance to win, not just the riders who can raise the most money. That’s a really exciting change that I hope will spur even more riders on, to sign up and take part.”

Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, added: “2026 marks a significant milestone for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as we celebrate our 15th annual ride. That’s 15 years of bringing together a global community united by style, purpose, and a shared commitment to men’s health. What began as a small ride has grown into a worldwide movement, with hundreds of thousands of riders coming together to raise vital funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.“The impact of DGR speaks to our community’s passion and generosity, and it continues to inspire us every year to go further. Triumph Motorcycles’ support has been instrumental in that journey. Providing a one-off Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition as an incentive for fundraisers not only celebrates the spirit of our riders, but also encourages participation from across the entire community, reminding everyone that every effort counts, and anyone can make a meaningful difference.”

SPEED TWIN 1200 CAFE RACER DGR EDITION

Inspired by the original British cafe racers of the 1960s, this exclusive model is based on the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Limited Edition, and features the Harris Tweed® bullet seat, clip-on handlebars, a unique 15 Years of Dapper anniversary graphic and number board and a unique Certificate of Authenticity.

The elegant sports styling is defined by the low, tucked riding position created by the clip-on bars, the streamlined single-seat profile and the refined attention to detail throughout the motorcycle. Machined bar-end mirrors reinforce the bike’s clean silhouette, while ribbed clutch and alternator cover badges, black head bolt covers and sculpted knee pads add subtle but distinctive detailing.

Completing the look is an exclusive British racing-inspired color scheme, combining Competition Green and Aluminum Silver paintwork with Aluminum Silver wheels and a color-coded Competition Green headlight bowl.

Just like the Speed Twin 1200 RS, its dynamic character is supported by top‑specification suspension, with fully adjustable Marzocchi forks paired with Öhlins rear suspension units. Braking performance is delivered by twin Brembo Stylema calipers acting on 320 mm discs, while high‑performance Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires come fitted as standard, delivering confident braking performance with direct, consistent feel at the lever.

Power comes from Triumph’s high‑compression Bonneville 1200 twin engine, producing 103.5 HP (105 PS) at 7,750 rpm and delivering strong, sustained performance all the way to the 8,000 rpm rev limit. The distinctive 270‑degree firing order, combined with a low‑inertia crankshaft, ensures an immediate throttle response and characterful power delivery, while strong torque is maintained throughout the rev range, peaking at an impressive 83 lb-ft (112 Nm).

Riders can register for The DGR at gentlemansride.com and find out more about the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition at triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source : Triumph