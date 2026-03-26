We hope you are doing well and are just excited for the start of riding season as we are. As you may have seen on social media, Indian Motorcycle is displaying a custom Roadmaster Elite Trike with an integrated SeeSee Coffee bar.

The custom features a Roadsmith Trike Conversion Kit with a fully operational coffee bar — offering Bike Week attendees a fresh espresso or Americano.

As you know, Thor Drake and SeeSee Coffee are no strangers to thinking outside the box and having fun combining motorcycles with lifestyle — as evidence from Thor’s custom-built Springfield Dark Horse with Traeger grill sidecar (VIDEO HERE) from 2019.

Source : Indian Motorcycles