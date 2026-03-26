 

Indian Motorcycle is displaying a custom Roadmaster Elite Trike with an integrated SeeSee Coffee bar

By: Published on 26 March 2026

We hope you are doing well and are just excited for the start of riding season as we are. As you may have seen on social media, Indian Motorcycle is displaying a custom Roadmaster Elite Trike with an integrated SeeSee Coffee bar.

The custom features a Roadsmith Trike Conversion Kit with a fully operational coffee bar — offering Bike Week attendees a fresh espresso or Americano.

As you know, Thor Drake and SeeSee Coffee are no strangers to thinking outside the box and having fun combining motorcycles with lifestyle — as evidence from Thor’s custom-built Springfield Dark Horse with Traeger grill sidecar (VIDEO HERE) from 2019.

Source : Indian Motorcycles

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