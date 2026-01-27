TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES LAUNCHES 2026 UNLEASHED DEALER TOUR

Triumph Motorcycles is bringing its most anticipated new 2026 models to over 80 dealerships across North America with the Triumph Unleashed Tour. Participating dealers will host evening preview parties, showcasing six all-new motorcycles for one night only, before they arrive in showrooms.

Each Unleashed Tour Party will offer a unique blend of dealer-curated food, drinks, and entertainment ahead of an exclusive reveal of the following six all-new 2026 Triumph motorcycles.

Thruxton 400 – Elegant styling meets sporty ergonomics for a modern classic ride.

– Elegant styling meets sporty ergonomics for a modern classic ride. Tracker 400 – Stripped-back, flat-track attitude with commanding performance.

– Stripped-back, flat-track attitude with commanding performance. Trident 800 – An all-new naked middleweight roadster delivering exhilarating performance and urban attitude.

– An all-new naked middleweight roadster delivering exhilarating performance and urban attitude. Tiger Alpine OR Desert Edition – Adventure-ready machines built for extreme terrains, combining rugged capability with premium comfort for the ultimate long-distance ride.

– Adventure-ready machines built for extreme terrains, combining rugged capability with premium comfort for the ultimate long-distance ride. New Bonneville models – Iconic classics reimagined with refined performance, modern technology, and timeless style for 2026.

Exclusive Perks for Attendees:

Arrive early to claim limited-edition Triumph swag, including branded patches and matches available only to registered guests while supplies last.

Event Highlights:

First look at six all-new Triumph motorcycles

Food, drinks, entertainment, and a vibrant rider community

Exclusive one-night-only deposit incentives

Exclusive Triumph merchandise for early arrivals

Adam VanderVeen – Marketing Director, Triumph Motorcycles America

“We look forward to new model tour parties each year, as they create a great environment for riders to connect over the winter months, all while giving guests an exclusive look at the new models not-yet in dealerships. For 2026, by hosting events with our dealer partners, we’re able to increase the amount cities the tour visits, and therefore the number of customers that get the opportunity to attend a Triumph Unleashed party.”

Find a Tour Location Near You

RSVP now to secure your spot and join the celebration.

Find a participating dealer and register today at TriumphOnTour.com.

Source : Triumph