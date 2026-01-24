 

RECALL OF 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE R, ADVENTURE X, ENDURO R AND SMC R: REPLACEMENT OF SIDE STAND SPRING AND SIDE STAND SENSOR RETAINING PLATE

By: Published on 24 January 2026

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc

KTM announces a proactive safety measure to ensure rider protection and uncompromising quality across its model range. Customers are requested to visit an authorized KTM dealer for replacement of the side stand spring. The affected models are:

  • KTM 390 ADVENTURE R (MY 2025)
  • KTM 390 ADVENTURE X (MY 2025)
  • KTM 390 ENDURO R (MY 2025)
  • KTM 390 SMC R (MY 2025)
Quality inspections have determined that engine vibrations may cause the side stand spring to break. This potential issue is limited to forged side stands and does not affect other side stand types. Although only a few cases have been identified, KTM is taking decisive action to eliminate any potential risk and uphold the highest standards of performance and safety.
KTM therefore instructs customers to have their side stand spring replaced and a rubber protection fitted by an authorized KTM dealer. A new side stand sensor retaining plate will also be installed during the workshop visit. This component adjusts the trigger range of the side stand switch.
To support customers riding safely to the dealer, KTM recommends securing the side stand with a rubber band or a similar solution.
Customers will be notified by letter and are asked to contact an authorized KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for replacement. The update will be carried out free of charge and exclusively by KTM’s authorized dealer network. Verification of affected motorcycles and a complete list of dealers are available in the “Service” section of the official KTM website.
This measure reinforces KTM’s dedication to quality, rider safety, and sustained customer trust. Through prompt and decisive action, KTM ensures its motorcycles maintain the highest standards of performance and dependability.
Source : KTM

RECENT ARTICLES
TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES LAUNCHES 2026 UNLEASHED DEALER TOUR
TRIUMPH INTRODUCES MAJOR 2026 UPDATES TO TRIDENT 660 AND TIGER SPORT 660
Go the distance: The 2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid
TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING PARTNERS WITH 5.11® FOR ITS US-BASED RACING PROGRAM
HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEBUTS NEW 2026 GRAND AMERICAN TOURING, TRIKE, ADVENTURE AND CUSTOM VEHICLE OPERATION™ MOTORCYCLES
RAW, UNFILTERED NAKED PERFORMANCE: THE KTM DUKE RANGE SETS THE PACE FOR THE NEW YEAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.