RECALL OF 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE R, ADVENTURE X, ENDURO R AND SMC R: REPLACEMENT OF SIDE STAND SPRING AND SIDE STAND SENSOR RETAINING PLATE

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc

KTM announces a proactive safety measure to ensure rider protection and uncompromising quality across its model range. Customers are requested to visit an authorized KTM dealer for replacement of the side stand spring. The affected models are:

KTM 390 ADVENTURE R (MY 2025)

KTM 390 ADVENTURE X (MY 2025)

KTM 390 ENDURO R (MY 2025)

KTM 390 SMC R (MY 2025)

Quality inspections have determined that engine vibrations may cause the side stand spring to break. This potential issue is limited to forged side stands and does not affect other side stand types. Although only a few cases have been identified, KTM is taking decisive action to eliminate any potential risk and uphold the highest standards of performance and safety.

KTM therefore instructs customers to have their side stand spring replaced and a rubber protection fitted by an authorized KTM dealer. A new side stand sensor retaining plate will also be installed during the workshop visit. This component adjusts the trigger range of the side stand switch.

To support customers riding safely to the dealer, KTM recommends securing the side stand with a rubber band or a similar solution.