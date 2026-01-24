NEXT LEVEL CRAZY! MORE IS MORE – INTRODUCING THE 2027 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO

aking the accolade of being the most technologically advanced Adventure machine in the KTM wheelhouse, the 2027 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO doesn’t only move the goalpost – it simply obliterates the playing field.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO sits at the top of the KTM SUPER ADVENTURE lineup, bringing all-new technological and mechanical advancements to the adventure-motorcycling realm.

Starting at the chassis the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO boasts reworked frame stiffness, improving handling and track stability, with 8 mm lower and 10 mm wider footpeg positioning, which improves rider comfort with a wider knee angle.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is fitted with the latest generation WP Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension. Compared to the previous generation, the SAT has been tuned to be more precise with consistent damping behavior at higher frequencies. This was achieved using new PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) sensors and a new through-rod fork construction that combines design borrowed from Open Cartridge and Closed Cartridge suspension elements.

Styling and ergonomics have also been updated for 2027, with new bodywork and seat design, an all-new LED headlight, new windshield, and storage compartment. However, the mechanical elements under the new skin provide the biggest updates over the previous generation, with the change in engine capacity being the most immediate highlight.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO boasts an increased engine displacement from 1,300 to 1,350 cc, producing increased horsepower and torque. This comes courtesy of reworked engine components and all-new CAMSHIFT technology, which provides improved rideability in low rpm range, higher peak performance, and low emissions and fuel consumption. At higher revs, the inlet cams shift sideways, opening the valves longer and higher to provide more fuel to the cylinder, unleashing maximum performance. In the lower rev range, the inlet cams dial back the valve timing and lift, optimizing rideability. This dual approach delivers a powerful boost in performance, whether you’re navigating city streets or tearing up fast roads.This is mated to an all-new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) – a first for KTM and exclusive to the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. First seen as a prototype in the hands of Johnny Aubert on the formidable Iron Road Prologue at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, the AMT is one of the most innovative engine developments made by KTM in recent years.

The AMT allows the rider to choose between a traditional manual shifting, by way of the foot lever or bar-mounted paddles, or a completely twist-and-go automated transmission, while retaining a full READY TO RACE attitude. To learn more about KTM’S all-new AMT technology and the KTM ADVENTURE range, click HERE to read the digital press kit.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO also receives KTM’s new premium touchscreen, portrait-mount V80 TFT dashboard. This brings an entirely new generation of premium electronic and electric architecture and rider usability to the fore. The 8” touchscreen features inductive technology, allowing easy operation even when wearing thick winter gloves, while an innovative anti-reflex, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare coating improves overall readability.

Here, riders have access to all new RIDE MODES, and Connectivity features, including a new Navigation feature providing route planning, including Waypoints, A to B planning, offline routing, and preset POIs (home and work). The map navigation system is integrated in the motorcycle connectivity unit, which allows for map navigation to be used without the need for a cell phone. Connecting to your phone via Wi-Fi enables online search, routing, live traffic, and more.

KTM’s latest Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) adds Brake Assistance, Collision Warning, and Distance Warning to its arsenal. The new ACC system, combined with AMT, features ACC Stop & Go. When activated, this system will bring the motorcycle to a complete stop if the vehicle ahead comes to a hold. Once the vehicle moves, the motorcycle will resume its motion with the push of a button – or a twist of the throttle.

All the above comes courtesy of a more compact, 5th-generation front radar sensor made by Bosch, and fitted as standard on the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. This features performance optimization, improved truck detection, a higher maximum speed, and updated cancellation thresholds, with Dynamic, Street, and Group Ride functionality.

The 2027 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is a powerhouse in both performance and technological advancements, pushing the boundaries of Adventure motorcycling even further.

The new 2027 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO will be rolling off the Austrian production line in February and will be available at authorized KTM dealers in March 2026. For more information, visit KTM.com.

Source : KTM