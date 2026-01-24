Icons for a Reason : Piaggio and Vespa Lead US Market in Scooter Sales

17 December 2025 – New York, NY – Over the last 80 years, the Vespa brand has become synonymous with scooters; immediately recognizable in look, and a daring extension of individual freedom and two-wheeled mobility. Vespa is a household name in the states, and the most recognizable and iconic scooter brand in the industry.

As we close out 2025, Piaggio Group Americas recognizes the honor of being America’s best-selling scooter brand, capturing a 39% market share. Piaggio Group continues to invest in the U.S. market, adding more than 25 scooter franchises in 2025, including 11 in Q3 alone. One of the newest additions to Piaggio’s dealer network, MotoPlex Fairfield, in Connecticut, is already asserting its leadership in the ultra competitive Northeast region.​​

“Our growth this year is a testament to the incredible work happening on showroom floors every day. Dealers like MotoPlex Fairfield demonstrate what’s possible when product passion meets exceptional customer engagement.” Said Michael Angeli, Vice President of Sales. “As we continue to strengthen our network, we’re seeing renewed energy from both long-established partners and new franchises alike. We’re proud to lead the U.S. scooter market in 2025, and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

Though there are many imitators, Italian style and performance has set the standard for what a scooter should be. Piaggio Group scooters offer the best of both worlds; timeless and beautiful design, with tasteful updates and modern technology that today’s consumers appreciate.

The Italian company’s product lineup includes something for everyone. From limited-license 50cc machines, all the way to highway capable models exceeding 300cc, Piaggio and Vespa brands have broadened their offering for stylish and utilitarian needs, extending their customer interest both inside and outside of American cities. Piaggio scooters push the value proposition with more engine displacement options for metropolitan riding needs.

Vespa’s 80th Anniversary

The Vespa brand celebrates its 80th year of genre-defining engineering in 2026. To mark this milestone, Vespa will host its biggest party ever in Rome from June 25th – 28th, where tens of thousands of Vespa enthusiasts from all over the world are expected to attend four days of partying and events.

Just announced at EICMA 2025: Vespa will also commemorate 80 years with a special edition 80th Anniversary livery on a series of scooter models, including the Primavera and GTS. The exclusive color scheme of the Vespa 80th series features a special Verde Pastello green, a shade inspired by the very first single-color Vespa models from 1946, retrieved from historic archives. Additionally, the models will boast a badge with the ‘80 Years of Vespa Est. 1946’ logo, created to celebrate this key milestone.

Aprilia highly anticipated return to the scooter segment

Aprilia, a Piaggio group brand known for its on and offroad racing success in WorldSBK, Moto GP, and the Africa Eco Race, brings its design philosophy with the all-new Aprilia SR GT 400, arriving in the US market in 2026. This innovative new model rewrites all the rules with a capable adventure machine, designed to conquer both everyday urban tarmac and more remote offroad routes. Whether the day ahead includes city commuting, travel, or exploration, the Aprilia SR GT is ready to face the challenge. Learn more about the new SR GT 400 here: https://www.aprilia.com/us_EN/landing-page/aprilia-sr-gt-400/

Looking forward – the future of scooters in the USA

“Vespa has been an icon for more than eight decades, and seeing its momentum accelerate in the United States is both a privilege and a responsibility. We remain committed to investing in the U.S. market, expanding access to our products, and supporting a dealer network that shares our vision for the future of scooters.” – Andrea Gucciardi, President of Piaggio Group Americas.

