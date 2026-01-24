CHASE DOWN NEW UNCHARTED TERRITORIES WITH THE 2026 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R

Be it isolated ice-clad tundras, heavily wooded forests, or dried-up riverbeds, the 2026 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R is ready to cross borders in search of new, uncharted ground.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R sits at the top of the offroad Adventure food chain and obliterates all challengers. The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R provides off-grid Adventure motorcyclists with the ideal platform to travel beyond the beaten track.

For 2026, the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R features an all-new bodywork design, LED lighting, a shorter, more offroad-focused windshield, and more storage options. The 2026 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R sees an increase in frame stiffness, improving handling and track stability. A reworked engine guard – fitted as standard on the SUPER ADVENTURE R – has also been stiffened up to provide better protection thanks to an additional arm toward the engine bracket.

Unlike the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO, the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R is fitted with a more traditional suspension setup better suited to harder offroad use, with a 48 mm WP XPLOR split cartridge fork at the front and WP XPLOR Progressive Damping System (PDS) shock taking care of duties at the rear end. This system is the absolute leader for serious offroad-focused suspension performance.

Engine displacement is increased from 1,300 to 1,350 cc, producing increased horsepower and torque figures, with all-new CAMSHIFT technology providing improved rideability in the low rpm range. This makes for a smoother response when negotiating tight trails.

The innovative CAMSHIFT technology provides variable-valve timing with two individual cam profiles. At higher revs, the inlet cams shift sideways, opening the valves longer and higher for more gas flow into the cylinder head, which drastically increases performance, while in the lower rev range, the inlet cams have a reduced valve timing and lift. This results in a noticeable increase in rideability in both normal road conditions around town and high-performance use on faster, open roads.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R also receives KTM’s new premium electronics package, with an all-new vertical-mounted dashboard. The 8” touchscreen features inductive technology, allowing easy operation, even when wearing thick winter or offroad gloves. The screen also features innovative Anti-reflex, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare coating which improves overall readability, as well giving riders access to new RIDE MODES, built-in Navigation, and Connectivity features.

The new Navigation feature provides route planning, including Waypoints, A-to-B planning, offline routing, and preset POIs (home and work). The map navigation system is integrated in the motorcycle connectivity unit, which allows for map navigation to be used without the need for a cell phone. Connecting to your phone via Wi-Fi enables specific features, including online search, routing, live traffic, and more.

The new 2026 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R will be rolling off the Austrian production line in January 2026 and onto dealer floors in February. For more information, visit KTM.com.

Source : KTM