Backcountry Discovery Routes Announces the Launch of the Lost Coast BDR-X and Releases the Official Film Trailer

Full Film Premieres Live at the Route Launch Event in San Francisco on December 13

SEATTLE, WA (November 25, 2025) — Backcountry Discovery Routes® (BDR®), the non-profit organization dedicated to creating and preserving off-pavement riding opportunities for the adventure motorcycling community, has released the trailer for the Lost Coast BDR-X, a brand-new 550-mile coastal loop through one of Northern California’s most remote and stunning regions.

WATCH THE TRAILER

This new route combines rugged coastal tracks, twisting mountain roads, and the quiet charm of Mendocino, Trinity and Humboldt Counties. With dramatic ocean views, moderate technical sections, and a figure-eight layout that makes planning flexible, the Lost Coast BDR-X is designed for riders of a wide range of skill levels and is expected to become one of the most scenic additions to the BDR collection.

BDR will celebrate the launch with a live film premiere and community event on Saturday, December 13, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, hosted at Scuderia West Motorcycle Dealership, 1070 Maryland Street at Pier 70 in San Francisco, CA. The full Lost Coast BDR-X film will premiere during the event and will be live-streamed for riders everywhere.

About the Lost Coast BDR-X Film

The upcoming film follows three women riders as they explore the Lost Coast BDR-X together. Their journey is full of fun, camaraderie, and the kind of unforgettable moments that happen only on a remote and romantic coastal ride like this one. The route was designed by BDR Board Member and well-known ADV figure Jocelin Snow, who also joins the riders on the expedition.

Film Premiere & Route Launch Party

The all-day, in-person celebration on December 13 at Scuderia West will feature: • Vendor demos and presentations

Food trucks and an on-site brewery

Gear and apparel specials

A BDR presentation covering both Northern and Southern California routes • Community connection and local rider camaraderie

At 5:00 PM, BDR Executive Director Inna Thorn and Route Architect Jocelin Snow will host a live broadcast on the BDR YouTube channel, debuting the full Lost Coast BDR-X film and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the route’s creation.

EVENT DETAILS AND RSVP

About the Route

The Lost Coast BDR-X blends rugged dirt sections with scenic pavement along California’s famously untamed shoreline. Riders will experience dramatic ocean vistas, quiet mountain towns, redwood groves, and twisting ridge roads across Mendocino, Trinity and Humboldt Counties. The route’s figure-eight design allows riders to tailor the trip to their experience level and available time.

Approximate duration: 4 days

Best riding season: Late May through October

Ample access to lodging, dining, and fuel along the way

The Lost Coast is unlike anywhere else in California. It’s remote, raw, and absolutely breathtaking. This new BDR-X brings riders closer to the wild coastal spirit while also supporting the small towns that make this region so special.

– Jocelin Snow, Route Architect and BDR Board Member

Made Possible by Our Partners

The Lost Coast BDR-X was brought to life with the support of Aprilia, Alpinestars, and SW-Motech, whose bikes, gear and expertise played a key role in the expedition.

The team rode Aprilia Tuareg 660 and Tuareg 660 Rally models, putting them to the test across rugged coastal tracks, twisting ridge roads, and everything in between. The bikes handled the terrain with confidence and capability throughout the entire route.

Backcountry Discovery Routes continues to provide exciting new landscapes for the adventure bike community. These are the types of routes Tuareg owners dream about, in fact, Aprilia Ambassador Jocelin Snow developed the Lost Coast route aboard her own Tuareg. With the launch of the new Tuareg 660 Rally, we knew our bikes would complement the new route perfectly. We’re pleased to be a part of this project, expanding the footprint of BDR and Aprilia in North America in a way that gives back to the enthusiasts that live to ride, and always push further.

– Andrea Gucciardi, President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas

Riders were outfitted in the Alpinestars AllTerra adventure line, which proved ideal for the shifting microclimates of the Lost Coast—from cool, foggy mornings to warm inland afternoons—keeping the team comfortable and protected all day long.

The bikes were equipped with SW-Motech soft luggage, featuring the company’s fast quick-release system that made removing and reinstalling bags effortless in seconds. SW-Motech protection components also safeguarded the bikes against the knocks and drops that come with true off-pavement exploration.

Continental Tire supported the expedition by outfitting the Aprilias with their iconic TKC 80 ADV tires, a trusted choice for tackling mixed terrain with confidence.

BDR is grateful for these partnerships, which help make new routes and films possible for the adventure riding community.

Learn More & Start Planning

You can watch the film trailer now at RideBDR.com/LostCoast

Free GPS tracks, printed map and travel resources will be available on the route page December 13th.

Riders can tune in on December 13 at 5 pm (Pacific) for the live film premiere and join the celebration from anywhere.

Source: Aprilia