WP APEX PRO: PEAK PERFORMANCE NOW AVAILABLE FOR KTM 990 RC R, TRACK & KTM 990 DUKE R MODELS

KTM Street machines bearing the 990 moniker set the benchmark for performance on both road and track – and now, riders can take it to the next level with WP APEX PRO COMPONENTS. Born from the influence and experience of first-class MotoGPTM riders and their teams, APEX PRO is celebrated for its superiority across every racing class.



Handcrafted in Austria with absolute precision, WP APEX PRO suspension is engineered to help ambitious KTM 990 RC R, KTM 990 RC R TRACK, and KTM 990 DUKE R riders unlock both their and their machine’s peak performance.

At the core of this line-up is the APEX PRO 8500 Cartridge, featuring state-of-the-art CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology. By compartmentalizing the damping system, oil volume is reduced, cavitation is prevented, and damping performance remains razor-sharp under the most demanding track conditions, delivering both racetrack precision and road comfort.

Derived directly from WP Factory Racing, the 8500 Cartridge doesn’t just perform – it looks the part too, with race-bred aesthetics that hint at the competitive DNA within. The real benefit to riders, however, comes from the performance and enhanced feedback, ensuring an unrivaled connection between the motorcycle, the rider, and the asphalt.

Engineered with the same technology trusted at the highest levels of WP Factory Racing, each component is crafted from high-grade materials and tuned for precision feedback, allowing for later braking, sharper control, and inspiring confident riding and uncompromising strength, accuracy, and reliability.

Riders can further fine-tune their setup with compression, rebound, and spring preload adjustment, supported by a wide range of available spring rates, with quick spring changes being made without removing the forks.

Complementing the cartridge, the APEX PRO 8750 Shock brings superior grip, earlier acceleration, and outstanding rear stability. Designed to deliver more reserves and safety for later braking while providing a heightened sense of control that gives riders the confidence to perform at their best.

Born from WP Factory Racing DNA, the APEX PRO 8750 Shock delivers the same championship-proven technology trusted by the world’s best. With its sleek in-line design, it offers fast spring changes, sharper track feedback, maximum surface contact, and more grip for earlier acceleration, keeping the power planted even at the limit.

Every detail is milled from high-grade components, guaranteeing durability and consistent performance, thanks to potentiometer mounting points for maximum fine-tuning. Riders also benefit from quick and easy high- and low-speed compression adjustment, rebound adjustment, hydraulic spring preload, and length adjustment to suit individual riding styles.

The APEX PRO 8500 Cartridge and 8750 Shock elevate these machines beyond their categories, creating a class of their own where advanced suspension technology fuses seamlessly with pure READY TO RACE DNA.

For more information, visit wp-suspension.com .

Source: WP Suspension