TRIUMPH TO UNVEIL 33 MOTORCYCLES IN UNPRECEDENTED 2026 SEASON LAUNCH

Triumph to launch 33 new and updated Model Year 26 models

Ambitious launch plan builds on a landmark financial year (FY25), which saw Triumph deliver more than 141,000 motorcycles worldwide

This remarkable season began with the launch of 6 Off-Road models and a range of new electric motorcycles into the global youth market

To be the first to hear about each new model announcement, customers are invited to sign up for updates at TriumphMotorcycles.com

Triumph Motorcycles will reveal a record 33 new and updated model year 2026 motorcycles (MY26).

This ambitious rollout follows years of sustained investment in product development and is underpinned by Triumph’s five consecutive years of record-breaking global sales and confidence in the opportunities that exist within the volatile global motorcycle market.

In its latest landmark financial year, from July 2024 to June 2025, Triumph delivered more than 141,000 motorcycles worldwide. This represents a remarkable 136% growth in sales since 2019, delivered through a network of 950 dealers across 68 countries.

The remaining new models will be unveiled in a series of global reveal announcements. The first of three October announcements was ‘Electric Evolution’, when Triumph introduced the range of TXP electric off-road motorcycles for youth. The next story, ‘True Originals Never Settle’ will be revealed on October 21st. On October 28th Triumph will launch a new model ‘Made to Upstage’.

Of the 33 new or updated models coming to market globally in 2026, ten have already been announced. Two all-new competition Enduro and two all-new competition Cross Country off-road motorcycles are already in dealerships. The all-new MY26 Speed Triple 1200 RX and Scrambler 400 XC are also already available in dealerships. The new Triumph TXP electric off-road motorcycle range for youth, and the MY26 TF 250-X and TF 450-X will land in dealerships by December. The remaining 22 bike reveals will include both new variants of existing lines and all-new models.

With new motorcycles arriving in Triumph’s global dealer network over the next six months, many dealers will be hosting a new model preview events during the winter months, inviting customers to be among the first to see the newest motorcycles in the Triumph range.

While the wider industry faces significant challenges, Triumph’s commitment to innovation and quality remains steadfast. The brand’s record investment in new product development is a testament to its belief in the enduring appeal of motorcycling and its responsibility to deliver the very best to customers worldwide.

Recent MY25 launches such as the Tiger Sport 800 have exceeded expectations, while the MY25 Speed Triple 1200 RS has contributed to a strong uplift in sales. The global Triumph dealer network in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India have performed very strongly in their markets over the year. This momentum is further strengthened by Triumph’s expansion into new market segments, including sub-500cc motorcycles, competitive off-road, and most recently, electric off-road models designed for younger riders.

Triumph has just revealed its first electric off-road youth motorcycles. The new Triumph TXP range, powered by OSET introduced two models with scalable electric performance, premium design, and built-in safety features into North America. Building upon the proven foundation of OSET’s pioneering technology and enhanced by Triumph’s design and engineering expertise, the new TXP models feature a lightweight chassis, advanced rider ergonomics, a unique 2-in-1 modular set-up, and Triumph’s striking Performance Yellow and Graphite Black livery.

The recent launch of the TF 450-X follows a successful debut year of off-road racing for Triumph, with both motocross and enduro motorcycles delivering standout results. With race wins and podium finishes in international series including the AMA SuperMotocross Championship, FIM MXGP, EnduroGP, and SuperEnduro, the TF 250-X, TF 450-RC, TF 250-E, and TF 450-E have all delivered at the highest level on some of the off-road world’s most competitive stages.

Across Europe, North America, and Australia, Triumph has secured multiple national championship titles and podium finishes, including the ACU British MX2 Motocross Championship, where Tommy Searle rode the TF 250-X to the title, and the hotly contested Assoluti d’Italia di Enduro Italian National Championship earlier in the season, where Italian rider Morgan Lesiardo took the 250 4T title aboard the TF 250-E.

Meanwhile, the sub-500cc range, which includes the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, and Scrambler 400 XC, has been instrumental in accelerating Triumph’s growth across Asia.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles, commented: “The momentum we’ve achieved over recent years is extraordinary. Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the quiet optimism we feel about the future. While the market remains challenging for many, Triumph’s focus is clear. We are committed to delivering a range of motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest quality standards, for our customers around the world.”

