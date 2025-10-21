TRIUMPH LAUNCHES NEW BONNEVILLE T100, T120 & T120 BLACK

Triumph Motorcycles unveils its new T100, T120 and T120 Black

More rider-focused technology included as standard, including new lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, delivering an unparalleled riding experience

Iconic style and timeless design with new hand-finished paint schemes and coachline detailing

More than 100 premium Triumph accessories new for the T120 and T120 Black

Available to order now and in stores beginning March 2026

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the next chapter in a story that never stands still, as it reveals a new Bonneville T100, T120 and T120 Black for model year 2026.

First launched in 1959, the Bonneville redefined motorcycling with its blend of performance, style and character. Today, the T100, T120 and T120 Black continue the legacy, evolving with subtle design refinements and new rider-focused technology, seamlessly integrated to preserve the timeless style and evocative riding experience of the original Modern Classic.

Staying true to the spirit of the original, the new T100 and T120 retain the unmistakable Bonneville silhouette. Signature features like the deeply sculpted metal fuel tank, classic rubber knee pads, and iconic Triumph tank badges are joined by new hand-finished paint schemes and coachline detailing. A new circular graphic on the side panels frames the Bonneville logo in silver or gold, celebrating the name that started it all.

For 2026, the Bonneville range introduces a fresh selection of premium paint schemes across all models, with two new color options each for the T100 and T120, and a striking new monochrome scheme for the ever-popular T120 Black, offering riders even more ways to express their style.

New technology adds modern functionality without detracting from the classic character or looks, including new lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, a powerful new LED headlight, and a cockpit-mounted USB-C power socket, as well as cruise control fitted as standard for the T120 and T120 Black. Cruise Control is offered as an accessory on the T100.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Bonneville T120 is the original. It’s the bike that defined a generation and continues to inspire riders today. What makes it so special is its ability to evolve while staying true to its soul. For 2026, we’ve updated the styling, introduced new rider-focused technology, and enhanced the overall ride. The T120 Black, with its stealthy attitude and premium finishes, is a natural choice for newer riders who want custom style with real substance.

The T100 shares that same iconic DNA, but with an even broader appeal. It’s often the first big bike for many, with a third of customers stepping up to their first large-capacity motorcycle. It’s aspirational, yet accessible. With advanced features like lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS, Traction Control, and selectable Road and Rain modes, the T100 is exactly what today’s rider is looking for. It delivers smooth, responsive control and a ride that feels effortless, bringing modern capability to a bike that still captures the unmistakable spirit of a true classic.”

Timeless Design, Contemporary Detail

The choice of icons past and present and a canvas for the world’s custom creators; the Bonneville is still the style icon to ride and be seen riding. The engine design remains true to its classic roots, featuring black powder-coated cases, bright-machined cooling fins, and neatly concealed cabling that keeps the overall look clean and uncluttered.

Premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship define every surface, whether polished chrome, brushed stainless steel, powder-coated, or anodized.

The Bonneville T100 has two color options for 2026; striking Jet Black and Diablo Red with hand-painted gold coachline detailing, or contemporary Stone Grey as standard.

Customers have a choice of new colors for the T120 too; a timeless Aegean Blue and New England White with hand-painted black coachline detailing. Like the T100, the standard Stone Grey paint option looks set to be the more contemporary pick.

The popular T120 Black with its blacked-out engine casings, exhausts and details, plus a brown bench seat that contrasts beautifully with its stealth styling, is also available in two monochrome color schemes; classic Jet Black or the premium option, a moody new Matte Silver Ice and Matte Sapphire Black.

The new LED headlight on all three models retain its classic round shape but now delivers significantly increased brightness for enhanced visibility. Beautifully-finished twin analogue instrument gauges blend tradition with technology, featuring multi-function LCD screens that display fuel range, gear position, riding mode and more.

High Torque Twin

At the core of both T120 models is Triumph’s 1200cc ’High Torque’ twin engine. Tuned for effortless response across the rev range, it delivers 77.4 ft-lbs (105Nm) of torque at just 3,500rpm and peak power of 79 HP (80PS) at 6,550rpm. Eagerly responding to every twist of the throttle with a surge of torque, strong acceleration and loads of character, the T120 always delivers an exhilarating performance.

Powered by Triumph’s responsive 900cc Bonneville twin, the Bonneville T100 is punchy, tractable and full of classic character. With peak power of 64 HP (65PS) at 7,000 rpm, and peak torque of 59 t-lbs (80Nm) at 3,750rpm, it has an intuitive throttle response that’s easy and effortless.

The 270-degree crank spacing gives both 1200cc and 900cc engines their distinctive character and addictive sound, while EURO 5+ compliance guarantees low emissions and excellent fuel economy. All three models feature a torque-assist clutch that ensures a light lever feel and smooth gear changes, with the 1200cc models benefitting from an additional sixth gear ratio.

Triumph engineers have meticulously integrated this new technology to preserve each Bonneville’s modern classic aesthetic, while also achieving low emissions, impressive fuel efficiency, and class-leading 10,000-mile service intervals.

Technology That Enhances, Never Distracts

All three models now feature Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, powered by an advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). This intelligent system continuously monitors the bike’s movement and lean angle and other parameters, to deliver just the right amount of support when it’s needed, enhancing safety without interfering with the ride. By adjusting braking and traction response based on real-time data, it offers discreet, confidence-inspiring control in all conditions, without unnecessary electronic intervention.

New for the T100, all three models now have two riding modes, Road and Rain, tailoring throttle response and traction control to suit the conditions. Another new rider-focused technology for 2026 is cruise control, easily operated via a dedicated button on the left switch cube.

Now fitted as standard on the T120 and T120 Black, cruise control is available as an accessory for the T100. All models also gain a USB-C charging port discreetly located beneath the instruments, so riders can keep devices topped up on longer journeys.

Engineered for the Ride

The T100, T120, and T120 Black all share the same tubular steel twin-cradle frame, paired with high-quality KYB suspension for a strong, lightweight, and responsive chassis. Cartridge forks and preload-adjustable twin shocks deliver confident handling and comfort. On the T120 and T120 Black, braking performance comes from high-specification twin Brembos for progressive stopping power, and on the T100 a powerful two-piston Nissin floating caliper, both complemented by a Nissin two-piston floating caliper at the rear.

Michelin Road Classic tires offer excellent grip and feedback in all conditions, while aluminum-rimmed spoked wheels complete the authentic Bonneville look and further contribute towards the light and responsive steering feel. All three models share a low 31 in (790mm) seat height, low center of gravity and upright seating position, making them comfortable and confidence-inspiring for riders of all sizes.

Genuine Triumph Accessories

As seen in the recent global Triumph Originals custom competition, customization has always been a huge part of the Bonneville story. The timeless design of the T120 and T100 make them the perfect platform for personal expression, whether owners are looking for subtle styling tweaks or full custom builds.

In fact, more than 80% of T120 owners purchase genuine Triumph accessories with their new motorcycle. With over 100 genuine Triumph accessories available, there’s plenty of options, from heritage tank bags and soft panniers, to seats, lighting, engine bars and sump guards, and different style badges for the fuel tank and engine covers.

All accessories are designed alongside the bike for perfect fit and function, and when fitted from new, are covered by the same 2-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

The Bonneville Name

The original Bonneville was first unveiled in 1958, taking its name from the salt flats where Triumph had claimed the land speed record two years earlier.

The Bonneville T120 was a game-changer, redefining what performance motorcycles were all about, and becoming the bike of choice for custom builders and racers. The name has become one of the most iconic and evocative in motorcycling, synonymous with timeless British style and performance.

At the heart of the Triumph Modern Classic line-up, the Bonneville T100, T120 and T120 Black closely mirror the heritage design of that iconic 1960s T120 model, faithfully recreating the timeless look and rich character, while delivering expertly engineered modern capability, a polished finish and a canvas on which to create your perfect classic.

On the Road

With two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a class-leading 10,000-mile (16,000 km) service interval, the Bonneville is built for more time on the road and less time in the workshop, giving riders the freedom to enjoy every mile. These motorcycles are available to order now at authorized Triumph dealerships. The T100 pricing starts at $11,495 USD / $12,795 CAD and the T120 and T120 Black start at $13,995 USD / $14,895 CAD with models arriving in dealerships beginning March 2026. For more information or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph