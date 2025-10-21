2026 TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 1200 XE

Triumph Motorcycles unveils new updates to the 2026 Scrambler 1200 XE

Top tier specification with fully adjustable 1.85 in (47 mm) diameter Showa forks and twin Öhlins RSUs

With a prominent XE graphic and gold details on the fuel tank, the 2026 models are available in two new premium color schemes

Available to order now and in stores by December 2025

For model year 2026, Triumph Motorcycles has introduced key updates to the Scrambler 1200 XE, responding to customer demand with a premium suspension upgrade and striking new color options.

Further reinforcing its high-performance credentials and off-road capability, the 1200 XE gains premium branded, fully adjustable 1.85 in (47mm) diameter Showa forks and twin Öhlins RSUs with twin springs in addition to its already impressive list of specification.

Featuring a prominent XE graphic and gold details on the fuel tank, the 2026 model is available in a premium color scheme of the adventure-ready Matte Khaki Green & Matte Crystal White. The stealthy Sapphire Black remains the standard option.

An uncompromising blend of rugged off-road capability, timeless Scrambler style and cutting-edge technology, the Scrambler 1200 XE sets the benchmark for adventure-ready modern classics.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“Our customers expect the Scrambler 1200 XE to deliver uncompromising performance, and the demand for the top-tier components that go along with this has never been higher. The combination of premium Showa and Öhlins suspension gives riders the control, comfort and confidence they need, on road or off the beaten track. For the XE, we’re delivering the very best, reinforcing the bike’s reputation as a machine built to go further, harder, and with absolute precision.

As well as demanding performance, Scrambler 1200 XE riders are looking for the rugged style and sophistication that made this model the perfect choice for 007 in No Time to Die. Our customers are looking for a motorcycle that reflects their own personal style, and the Scrambler 1200 XE delivers this with two new distinctive color schemes for 2026.”

Built for the Trail. Refined for the Road.

At the heart of the XE’s capability is its dedicated Scrambler chassis, engineered for confidence across all terrains. The long-travel cast aluminum swingarm and fully adjustable suspension deliver an impressive 9.84 inch (250 mm) of wheel travel. Up front, premium 1.85 inch (47mm)

Showa USD forks offer full adjustability, while at the rear, twin Öhlins piggyback shocks, each fitted with dual springs provide unmatched control and comfort, whether riding solo or fully loaded.

Braking performance is equally uncompromising. Brembo Stylema M4.30 radial monobloc calipers paired with twin 320mm discs offer class-leading stopping power, complemented by a Nissin rear caliper and 255mm disc. Triumph’s Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control systems ensure maximum confidence through every turn, with the option to switch off electronic intervention entirely for advanced off-road riding.

Power with Personality

The Scrambler 1200 XE is powered by Triumph’s legendary 1200cc ‘High Power’ Bonneville twin, with a dedicated Scrambler tune.

With 89 HP (90 PS) peak power and a torque-rich delivery throughout the rev range, peaking at 81.1 lb-ft (110Nm) at just 4,250rpm, the engine offers exhilarating acceleration and tractable control across all conditions. The large 1.97-inch (50 mm) throttle body improves gas flow, while the brushed stainless steel high-level silencers deliver the unmistakable Scrambler soundtrack. A six-speed gearbox and torque-assist clutch ensure smooth, fatigue-free operation.

Technology That Elevates Every Ride

The XE features Triumph’s ride-by-wire system, enabling six riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and XE-exclusive Off-Road Pro. Each mode adjusts throttle response, ABS and traction control to suit terrain and rider preference. Off-Road Pro disables ABS and traction control completely, unlocking the XE’s full off-road potential.

A single-button cruise control system adds comfort on longer journeys, while a full-color TFT display offers two design themes, three layout options, and automatic contrast adjustment. Riders can even personalize the start-up screen with their name.

Backlit switchgear and a five-way joystick provide intuitive control, and the XE is pre-enabled for the MyTriumph connectivity system, allowing access to calls, music and turn-by-turn navigation via the TFT interface. A USB charging port under the seat keeps devices powered on the go.

Scrambler-Defining Style

The XE’s silhouette is unmistakable. From its commanding stance and 21-inch front wheel to the sculpted fuel tank and ribbed bench seat, every detail is pure Scrambler. Premium finishes include a brushed aluminum Monza filler cap, anodized swingarm, aluminum number board and sump guard, and brushed badges.

There are over 70 genuine Triumph accessories available, from high touring screens and leather panniers to off-road enhancements. Each accessory is designed alongside the bike for perfect fit, finish and function. Owners can personalize their Scrambler to match their riding style and ambitions, with the confidence of an unlimited factory warranty.

ON THE ROAD

With two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a class-leading 10,000-mile (16,000 km) service interval, the Scrambler 1200 XE is built for more time on the road and less time in the workshop, giving riders the freedom to enjoy every mile.

Available to order now at authorized Triumph dealerships starting at $16,895 USD / $17,695 CAD and arriving in dealerships beginning February 2026. For more information or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph