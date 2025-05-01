Mitas announces the highly anticipated launch of the ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2

Mitas announces the long awaited ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2, starting with two popular adventure sizes: 90/90-21 and 150/70-18.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Head of Mitas Motorcycle tires, says: “The Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 is a game-changer for adventure riders. Its advanced tread design and innovative materials ensure that riders can tackle any terrain with confidence and comfort, whether they’re cruising on highways or exploring off-road trails.”

Designed for the modern adventurer, the Mitas ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 tire offers a perfect blend of on-road performance and off-road capability. With a 70 on and 30 off-road tread design, inspired by the renowned Mitas ENDURO TRAIL+, this tire offers exceptional performance and confidence on both paved and off-road terrains.

Thanks to its high silica content, the ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 provides superior grip in wet conditions. The innovative carcass structure of the ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2 guarantees excellent stability and comfort at high speeds.