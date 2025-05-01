Cardo Announces Shoei Adapter…Seamless Fit for PACKTALK PRO, EDGE, and NEO

Cardo Systems just made life easier for Shoei riders. Following strong demand and the success of its Gen 2 solution, Cardo is rolling out a new adapter mount, purpose-built for Shoei’s latest Gen 3 helmets—including the Neotec 3, GT-Air 3, and J-Cruise 3.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the entire 2nd-gen PACKTALK lineup (PRO, EDGE, and NEO), the new adapter gives riders the freedom to run Cardo’s top-tier comms without compromising helmet fit or function.

This is the plug-and-play solution Shoei fans have been asking for. It’s available online now and retails for just $19.95.

Source: Cardo Systems