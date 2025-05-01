 

Cardo Announces Shoei Adapter…Seamless Fit for PACKTALK PRO, EDGE, and NEO

By Posted on

Cardo Systems just made life easier for Shoei riders. Following strong demand and the success of its Gen 2 solution, Cardo is rolling out a new adapter mount, purpose-built for Shoei’s latest Gen 3 helmets—including the Neotec 3, GT-Air 3, and J-Cruise 3.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the entire 2nd-gen PACKTALK lineup (PRO, EDGE, and NEO), the new adapter gives riders the freedom to run Cardo’s top-tier comms without compromising helmet fit or function.

This is the plug-and-play solution Shoei fans have been asking for. It’s available online now and retails for just $19.95.

Source: Cardo Systems

RECENT ARTICLES
MV AGUSTA Extends Warranty to 5 Years in 2025
Bold New Look for Trident Triple Tribute : Updated Special Edition
Cardo Announces Shoei Adapter…Seamless Fit for PACKTALK PRO, EDGE, and NEO
AIROH AWC 4 and AWC 2: Technology and Design for a New Era of Motorcycle Communication
Mitas announces the highly anticipated launch of the ENDURO TRAIL-ADV 2
The Moto Guzzi Open House event returns, alongside the Motoraduno Internazionale Città della Moto Guzzi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *