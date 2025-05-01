AIROH AWC 4 and AWC 2: Technology and Design for a New Era of Motorcycle Communication

See the video from the thumbnail by clicking here.

AIROH’s range of accessory expands with AWC 4 and AWC 2, the new communication systems developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group. A modern and high-performance dual solution designed to ensure increasingly safe, connected and engaging riding experiences.

AIROH expands its offering with AWC 4 and AWC 2, the new communication systems developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group. A modern and high-performance dual solution designed to ensure increasingly safe, connected and engaging riding experiences.

Essential design, maximum comfort and excellent audio performance: AWC 4 and AWC 2 integrate perfectly with AIROH helmets, while maintaining the style, aerodynamic lines and fitting comfort of the Italian brand’s products unchanged. Two devices designed for those who lives motorcycling as passion and freedom.

AWC 4 is designed for the most demanding bikers. It allows you to simultaneously listen to multiple audio sources, such as GPS directions or your favorite music, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The windproof directional microphone ensures high sound quality even during calls. Communication can reach a distance of up to 500 meters, and the system allows connection with up to four devices. The battery, which is separated from the main unit, ensures greater compactness and offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

AWC 2, on the other hand, is the ideal choice for travelers looking for a reliable, essential and intuitive system. The design is compact, with an integrated battery, does not affect the helmet aesthetics and comfort. The controls are intuitive and ergonomic, operated comfortably even with gloves on. The communication range is up to 500 meters, while the battery offers up to 10 hours of life. Like AWC 4, AWC 2 also provides excellent audio quality and background noise reduction.

With these new devices, AIROH reaffirms its commitment to excellence, combining technological innovation and maximum safety to offer a superior riding experience. Sophisticated solutions, designed to accompany every biker in every context, thanks to a selection of prepared helmets that ranges from the high-performance full-face to versatile flip-up models, to urban jet, dual and off-road helmets: a complete range for those seeking only the best, on every road and paths.

Available online and in the best specialized stores, AIROH’s AWC 4 and AWC 2 will be on the market with a recommended retail price of 199.99 euros and 139.99 euros, respectively.

Hashtag: #AirohHelmet

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: AIROH