Triumph Motorcycles Launches ALL-NEW Triumph Racing Contingency Program

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Triumph Racing Contingency Program, a new initiative created to support and reward amateur racers competing in motocross, supercross, and off-road racing across the United States and Canada.

With the potential for millions in cash payouts available in total for eligible events, the Triumph Racing Contingency Program empowers riders of all skill levels, whether seasoned vet riders or rising amateurs, to turn their race-day success into real rewards.

Fuel Your Victory

Designed to celebrate performance and commitment to the sport, the Triumph Racing Contingency Program is open to riders competing on Triumph’s latest race-ready off-road machines:

TF 250-X (Motocross/Supercross)

TF 450-RC (Motocross/Supercross)

TF 250-E (Enduro)

TF 450-E (Enduro)

Simple. Fast. Rewarding.

Getting started is easy. Riders simply register their eligible Triumph machine on the all-new contingency platform, compete in approved races, and earn cash payouts for top results. Triumph has partnered with race contingency leader, Brandecation, to have rewards sent directly to the rider’s prepaid card, bank account, or preferred digital payment service, with no red tape, no hassle.

Join the Movement

Non-factory racers can register for the program now at TriumphRacingContingency.com. Promoters can also apply to have their race series or events added to Triumph’s expanding list of supported competitions.

With a growing calendar of eligible races and a clear commitment to rider support, Triumph is on par with the industry’s most competitive racing contingency programs.

Rod Lopusnak – General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles America – “The launch of this program is a major milestone in Triumph’s emergence to top-level off-road competition. We’re proud to stand behind our amateur racers and provide meaningful support as they chase victory on the track and trail. We’ve built world-class motorcycles, now it’s time to reward the grit, grind, and glory of grassroots racing.”

Full details and registration available at: www.triumphracingcontingency.com

Source: Triumph Racing