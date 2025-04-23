The Moto Guzzi Open House event returns, alongside the Motoraduno Internazionale Città della Moto Guzzi

11 TO 14 SEPTEMBER, IN MANDELLO DEL LARIO: THESE ARE THE DATES OF THE MOST EAGERLY-ANTICIPATED EVENT FOR MOTO GUZZI FANS ALL OVER THE WORLD, AS THEY CELEBRATE THEIR LOVE FOR THIS UNIQUE BRAND

THE CITY OF MOTO GUZZI INTERNATIONAL MOTORCYCLE RALLY WILL KICK OFF ON THURSDAY 11 SEPTEMBER WITH A PROGRAMME BRIMMING WITH EXCITING EVENTS: FROM THE SHOWCASE OF HISTORICAL MOTORCYCLES TO THE EAGLE MARKET, PLUS TRIPS, EXHIBITIONS, FESTIVALS AND PLENTY OF MUSIC!

THE MOTO GUZZI OPEN HOUSE PRESENTS A PROGRAMME FULL OF PARTIES AND ENTERTAINMENT, ALONG WITH SHOPPING AND VISITS TO THE MUSEUM, WHILE THE MAJOR WORK TO FULLY RENOVATE THE FACTORY IS UNDERWAY.

From 11 to 14 September, Mandello del Lario will once again welcome Moto Guzzi fans and motorcycling enthusiasts from all over the world, who, like every year, are irresistibly drawn by the four-day party in the birthplace of their beloved Moto Guzzi brand.

Four days full of passion, friendship, fun, music, stories and special events against the magical backdrop of the lake, in the festive atmosphere of Mandello del Lario. The programme will contain all the right ingredients for an event designed to be enjoyed together, along with the beautiful motorbikes that, like every year, will feature in the biggest Moto Guzzi exhibition in the world!

The party will kick off on Thursday 11 September, when the Motoraduno Internazionale Città della Moto Guzzi (City of Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally) is set to begin – a programme chock-full of fun that, as ever, will involve the entire town of Mandello del Lario, as it welcomes the world of Moto Guzzi and offers a host of thrills and events.

The 2025 edition of the Moto Guzzi Open House will serve to kick off the final race to the finish, which will end in the grand celebrations of 2026, when all the new manufacturing and exhibition buildings will be opened.

Indeed, the historic factory in Via Parodi is set to be reborn as part of this revolutionary project: the works currently in progress will give Mandello a very modern new facility, where the Moto Guzzi motorbikes of the future will be built, in addition to a new site with open spaces that can be used by the public.

This year, it is the turn of the Historical Museum – with its precious collection of over 150 Moto Guzzi bikes from every era – to welcome visitors, marking the last opportunity to visit the collection in its current set-up: from 2026, the Moto Guzzi Museum will also be housed in the new spaces.

The Eagle shop will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy some excellent shopping, with clothing, merchandise and accessories with Moto Guzzi branding.

All programme updates will be available on the pages dedicated to the Open House event at MOTOGUZZI.COM and on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the motorcycle rally:

www.motoradunomandello.com

https://www.facebook.com/ motoradunomandello

https://www.instagram.com/ citta_della_moto_guzzi

Source: Moto Guzzi