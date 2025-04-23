Introducing the TMFF Film Vault

Stream movies from previous TMFF festivals – free

We’ve just launched the TMFF Film Vault – a curated collection of films available to stream for free. We’re starting it off with over 50 past TMFF festival favourites, including many from last year, with more to be added regularly.

To celebrate the upcoming International Female Ride Day on May 3rd, we’ve spotlighted a selection of films that share the riding experience through the voices of women riders.

Watch the Films, Hear the Stories

You’ve watched the films — now hear straight from the folks who made them. The Reel Riders podcast, hosted by award-winning producer Simon Josey, goes deep with the filmmakers behind some of your favourite TMFF picks. After catching their work at the Festival or the TMFF Film Vault, tune in to hear how the stories came together — from epic rides and late-night edits to the moments that didn’t make the final cut.

Guests include TMFF director alumni like Emil Duvander (Days in January), Andrew Montiveo (Mechanical Theology), Roberto Serrini (The Rider), Haley Watson (Motorcycle Mary), Suzanne Jolly (A Wilder Way), Roland Blechsmied (The Freeride Spirit), and yes – me, TMFF founder Caius Tenche.

Reel Riders is free to stream wherever you get your podcasts. Search “Reel Riders” in your favourite podcasting app or YouTube.

Source: The Motorcycle Film Festival