Global Spotlight on Women Riders: 19th International Female Ride Day® Rolls Out 3 May 2025

Toronto, Canada, 16 April 2025 – On Saturday 3 May, women riders from over 100 countries will take part in the 19th edition of International Female Ride Day® (IFRD) — a global celebration of motorcycling, motorsport, and powersports that spotlights, elevates, and connects women riders worldwide.

With its unmistakable rallying cry, “Just Ride!”, IFRD mobilizes thousands of women each year—from first-time riders to seasoned pros—to take to the streets, trails, and tracks, creating an unmissable show of presence and purpose.

“IFRD is more than a ride—it’s a statement,” says Vicki Gray, founder of the event and longtime road and race instructor. “Each year, women around the world ride in unity to spotlight their presence in motorcycling, motorsport and powersports. The impact is real and growing.”

A Movement with Global Reach

Celebrated annually on the first Saturday of May

Riders in 100+ countries participate

Showcases the diversity and talent of women in the riding community

Drives visibility, parity, and inclusion in motorsport and powersports

From bustling city rides in São Paulo, Los Angeles, and Toronto, to off-road meetups in New Zealand and across Africa, the event continues to grow in size and scope—amplified by a strong social media presence using the hashtag #IFRD2025 and the 2025 theme, #IFRDHerPower.

Partnering for Progress

This year’s edition proudly features Polaris as the main partner, with strong support from its legendary brands such as Indian Motorcycle and Slingshot, who continue to champion women in the riding community.

Also lending support is Can-Am, BRP, reinforcing the collective industry commitment to advancing women’s roles and visibility in all forms of riding.

For more information visit International Female Ride Day.

Source: Motoress