Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TFC

EXCLUSIVE, BEAUTIFUL, HAND-CRAFTED

Triumph Motorcycles reveals a new Triumph Factory Custom – the ultimate expression of Bobber style and attitude

Just 750 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide

Beautiful gloss carbon fiber bodywork and a unique, two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold accents

Custom-tuned 1200cc engine and twin Akrapovič silencers

The very best components and a chassis optimized for agility and precision

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber TFC, a Triumph Factory Custom, that is the ultimate expression of custom Bobber style and attitude.

With only 750 available worldwide, featuring an individually numbered badge on the billet-machined top yoke, this very special limited-edition motorcycle features exclusive modifications and hand-crafted customization. Its unique blend of heritage-inspired style, advanced engineering, and characterful sound, blends style and substance, with a focus on responsive handling.

With a design scheme developed by Triumph’s world-class paint team, the Bobber TFC features a unique two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents on its minimalist tank and side panels, elevating its visual impact. Adding a personal touch, each fuel tank is hand signed on the underside by the artist.

Clip-on bars give a more focused riding position while the slim 19-inch front wheel of the TFC epitomizes the purest expression of classic British Bobber style, contrasting with the wide rear tire to perfect a commanding stance.

A pair of matte black, slash-cut Akrapovič silencers with carbon fiber end caps combine with an intoxicating induction roar from twin airboxes and throttle bodies. This perfectly complements the Bobber TFC’s more aggressive engine map and the exhilarating throttle response in its extra Sport riding mode.

The Bonneville Bobber TFC also benefits from high specification Öhlins suspension in the front and rear, powerful Brembo radial monobloc brakes with a Brembo MCS master cylinder, and a significant weight reduction compared to the standard Bobber. These components are all set up and optimized by Triumph’s chassis development experts to deliver a ride that is as special as the bike looks.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Bobber is the bike of choice for many incredible custom builders and we know that more than 70 percent of our customers in this category personalize their bike with accessories. That’s why our design engineers, inspired by a passion for the global custom scene, have set out to create the most beautiful, exclusive, and desirable motorcycle possible. For those customers looking for a motorcycle that is even more special, customized and modified by the best design engineers within Triumph, this Triumph Factory Custom is simply exceptional.

From the exclusive paintwork finish to the high-end components finished in gold, each feature has been crafted with unmatched precision. With only 750 of these Bonneville Bobber TFC motorcycles in the world, this is a rare, hand-crafted gem that showcases Triumph’s heritage and innovation, and while it will look incredible as part of a collection, this bike will be fully appreciated on the road.”

HAND-CRAFTED CUSTOM STYLE

From the gold detail on the ignition key to the embossed leather seat, the Bobber TFC has a luxurious appeal. Adding to the luxury are its unique, two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents, gloss lacquered real carbon fiber side panels, and mudguard stays, which add a high-end, performance-inspired touch.

Golden fork lowers and suspension fork adjusters with gold-anodized details add striking contrast and a refined, custom appearance, while billet-machined engine cover badges with intricate gold detailing and a gold-colored chain highlight the meticulous attention to detail.

The black premium leather seat, embossed with the Triumph triangle logo, offers both comfort and exclusivity. This floating single seat, and hard tail style hidden RSU, creates the Bobber’s signature purposeful presence, muscular poise and attitude, while its distinctive proportions create a commanding ride.

The clip-on bars with billet aluminum yokes provide a poised, assertive riding position, enhancing both control and handling, while a reduction of more than 11lb (5kg) over the standard Bobber model enhances the bike’s agility and responsiveness, for an even more effortless and agile riding experience.

With twin Brembo M50 radial calipers and 12.2” (310mm) discs, the braking system delivers powerful, responsive stopping power, ensuring confidence at every turn. The Öhlins 1.7” (43mm) NIX 30 upside-down forks and rear shock ensure precise, sporty handling to match the purposeful look, and are fine-tuned to provide optimal comfort and handling.

RAW CUSTOM-TUNED PERFORMANCE

The new Bonneville Bobber TFC is engineered to deliver a riding experience that’s as powerful as it is refined. Its legendary 1200cc Bonneville twin engine is custom tuned to reach a peak power of 77 HP (78PS) at a lower 6,000 rpm and achieves its peak torque of 78.18 ft-lb (106Nm) at just 3,750 rpm. This enhances low-end responsiveness, giving the TFC an effortlessly powerful feel. The TFC also has a new Sport riding mode, adding to Road and Rain modes, which provides an even more instant throttle response. The striking twin Akrapovič exhaust, with carbon fiber embellishers, produces a deep, hot-rod sound that perfectly matches the bike’s assertive character.

Seamlessly Integrated technology

The New Bonneville Bobber TFC incorporates advanced technology with a timeless aesthetic, proving that innovation and classic style can co-exist in perfect harmony.

Traction control ensures stability and control in all conditions, adding confidence without compromising style.

ON THE ROAD

Arriving in dealerships beginning February 2025, the new Bobber TFC will be available from $18,495 USD / $21,295 CAD.

Customers can reserve their Bobber or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph