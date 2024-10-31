“LIBERATOR 2.0”… Captain America’s bike by Lord Drake Kustoms

“LIBERATOR” is the new work of the famous motorcycle customizer Francisco Ali Manen; and it could perfectly be the custom bike that Captain America rides in one of his movies today

A Harley Davidson Softail Fat Boy with twin cam engine transformed in the Harley transformation workshop in Vélez Málaga (Spain) by Lord Drake Kustoms; and which is a tribute to the bike of the famous Marvel superhero, who appears with various models of motorcycles from the legendary American brand in some of his movies.

But this new work by Fran Manen and his team at Lord Drake Kustoms is inspired by the WLA model called LIBERATOR from 1942, used by the US Army during World War II and which the superhero rides in the movie ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’.

According to Fran Manen (LDK) himself, this could be a street version of the custom bike that the Marvel superhero uses; but in his free time, well, it has nothing to do in terms of equipment with the original LIBERATOR of 1942 that was loaded with details such as an ammunition box, a leather case for shotguns, a siren, and a host of military support gadgets.

A brutal rear end with 240 wheel and custom rims, Legend air suspension and a Supertrapp Paul Yaffe X exhaust system that perfectly reminds us of the barrels of a machine gun (although its sound is more forceful and serious).

Handlebars hanging half monkeys, a custom tank of large dimensions, custom front fender are other elements to highlight; as well as the digital Dakota odometer or the indicators on the Motogadget handlebars that give the current touch to this customized Harley called LIBERATOR.

As for the cambers and to give it a more modern touch, Francisco Ali Manen (LDK) has opted for the elegant Porsche “OAK metallic green”, instead of a matte military green as is usually the case for this type of custom bikes, and as details the star that represents Captain America’s shield in gold along with a beautiful custom-made seat upholstered in brown along with the matching gas tank tie and grips.

