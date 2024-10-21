Triumph Reveals Updated Speed Twin 900

Triumph Motorcycles launches a new Speed Twin 900 for 2025

Refreshed style that remixes the Speed Twin’s design DNA for a sleeker, sportier and more dynamic look

Upgraded chassis delivers an easy and rewarding ride that’s even more comfortable and capable

New technology providing more confidence and more convenience

Available in dealerships from February 2025

Triumph’s Speed Twin 900 is significantly updated for 2025, including a major styling refresh, a significantly upgraded chassis and extra technology.

Delivering a much more contemporary feel and effortless agility, the new Speed Twin 900 now has upside-down forks and matching sport-style mudguard and fork protectors at the front. At the rear a new fabricated aluminum swingarm and piggy-back rear suspension units are complemented by a narrower rear frame with a slimmer mudguard and compact tail-light.

These combine to deliver dynamic handling and a sportier style, while retaining the Speed Twin’s classically-inspired good looks and easy riding appeal. The timeless bench seat is now slimmer and shaped to support the rider more while cornering, while also providing greater legroom for a more spacious feel.

Powered by Triumph’s celebrated 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin engine, the Speed Twin 900 combines easy-going classic character with modern performance and efficiency, providing easily accessible torque, with 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) available at 3,800rpm and an intoxicating sound.

Equipped with high-specification components, the latest rider technology and a comfortable riding position, this new model will deliver a riding experience that is more fun, effortless and addictive than before. With a premium finish, high quality materials and beautiful design details and more than 120 Genuine Triumph Accessories making it easy to customize to reflect each rider’s individual style, the new Speed Twin is an effortlessly cool contemporary classic.

Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “This new Speed Twin 900 styling has evolved to be sleeker and more dynamic while still retaining the classic design cues that deliver that timeless style. The bike is more agile and easier to maneuver too, as we’ve made changes to the chassis and specification that all add up to make a big difference.

“From talking to our customers, we know that the enduring appeal of the Speed Twin 900 is also due to a premium specification, top-quality finish and great reliability, and a badge on the tank which owners are proud to own. Our ambition is as always, to deliver more of what riders appreciate.”

EFFORTLESSLY COOL DESIGN

The new, sportier fuel tank is deeply sculpted, with chiseled side panels and stylized throttle body covers, introducing more purposeful, dynamic lines. The engine casings are leaner, the silencer shorter and the headlight unit more compact.

The detailing on the Bonneville engine is as authentic and beautiful as ever too, and the bright machined cooling fins on the cylinder head and finned header clamps are joined by black-wrapped stainless steel exhaust headers, shorter, upswept silencers and polished end caps. This look extends to details across the bike, including a new aluminum flip-up filler cap on the tank, and a simpler design for the heel guards and footpegs.

The new Speed Twin 900 has three distinctive color options. Riders can choose between a sporty Pure White scheme with bright blue and orange stripes on the tank, a moody Phantom Black tank, with dark grey stripes and gold accents, or a classy Aluminum Silver design with a splash of red framing the Triumph logo.

EASY AGILE RIDE

The Speed Twin 900’s capable modern chassis delivers a fun, supple and confidence-inspiring ride. High quality Marzocchi upside-down front forks, paired to twin Marzocchi piggy-back rear suspension units with preload adjustment ensures responsive handling. Mounted to a new stiffer and lighter aluminum swingarm, delivering more precise body control and a ride that is as laid back, or dynamic, as the rider desires. The slightly reduced rear wheel travel from 4.72” to 4.33” (120mm to 110mm) improves control without sacrificing comfort.

The new wheels are fitted with Michelin Road Classic tires and coupled with a powerful and progressive Triumph branded four-piston radial caliper, mounted to a larger 12.6” (320mm) front disc, helping make the Speed Twin 900 brake and change direction even more keenly.

The riding position has been updated to be natural and now offers more legroom, with a fun and engaging feel. The bench seat has a new shape to complement the narrower rear frame, giving riders a narrower stand-over. There’s also an accessory low seat available that reduces the height by .79” (20mm), from 30.71” (780mm) to 29.92” (760mm), without compromising comfort.

CHARACTERFUL BONNEVILLE TWIN

The characterful 900cc Bonneville twin ensures that responsive performance is always accessible, with peak power of 64 bhp (65 PS) at 7,500rpm, and lots of torque across the rev range; with 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) available at just 3,800rpm. That performance is delivered with the efficiency and precision of a fully ride-by-wire system.

CONFIDENCE INSPIRING TECHNOLOGY

The aim was to deliver more functionality while preserving that clean, heritage-inspired design and pure riding experience. Helping to tailor that torque-laden power delivery are two riding modes, ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’, with the latter delivering a softer throttle response for a more secure feeling when riding in the wet. Both systems are now lean-sensitive – with Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control fitted as standard.

PREMIUM SPECIFICATION

The new instruments introduce greater functionality and feature a large, bright LCD display for revs, speed and gear, with an integrated TFT display to provide extra information, like the rider mode. This full color screen is compatible with the accessory heated grips, as well as the Bluetooth Connectivity module, which brings turn-by-turn navigation, and the ability to view and control phone calls and music from your phone.

Cruise Control is now also available as an accessory, providing Speed Twin riders with greater comfort and convenience, particularly on longer rides. A USB-C socket is mounted on the side of the unit too, providing convenient charging mobile devices.

With its minimalist single dial design, these new instruments help to maintain the sleek style of the Speed Twin 900 while making more riding information available, in a way that’s clear and easy to read.

EASILY CUSTOMISABLE

Triumph’s official accessory range provides more than 120 ways for Speed Twin 900 owners to express themselves. From practical options like heated grips, or waxed cotton panniers, to parts that accentuate the classic lines or bring more of a custom vibe, there are numerous styling details that can be combined to provide a different and distinctive look that ensures it stands out from the crowd.

ON THE ROAD

The new Speed Twin 900 will be available from $9,995 USD and $11,795 CAD. Customers can configure their own or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.com. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships beginning February 2025.

SPECIFICATION – SPEED TWIN 900

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° firing order Capacity 900 cc Bore 3.33 inches (84.6 mm) Stroke 3.15 inches (80.0 mm) Compression 11.0:1 Maximum Power 65 PS / 64 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7,500 rpm Maximum Torque 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) @ 3,800 rpm Fuel System Multipoint fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Two rider modes. Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin black painted silencers, with brushed stainless steel end caps Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 5-speed

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided fabricated aluminum Front Wheel Cast aluminum alloy, 8-spoke, 18 x 2.75 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminum alloy, 8-spoke, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tire 100/90-18 Rear Tire 150/70 R17 Front Suspension 1.69” (43mm) upside-down Marzocchi forks, 4.72” (120 mm) wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 4.57” (116 mm) wheel travel Front Brakes Single 12.6” (320mm) floating disc, Triumph branded four-piston radial caliper, OCABS Rear Brakes Single 10” (255mm) fixed disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD multi-function instruments with integrated color TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 82.28” (2090 mm) Width (Handlebars) 30.59” (777 mm) Height Without Mirrors 43.9” (1115 mm) Seat Height 30.71” (780 mm); 29.92” (760mm) with accessory low seat Wheelbase 56.5” (1435 mm) Rake 24.9° Trail 4.06” (103 mm) Wet weight 476.2 lbs. (216 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 3.17 gallons (12 liters)

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 58.8 mpg / 4.0L/100km Emissions EURO 5+

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

Source: Triumph