More Tech, More Spec, More Fun, Triumph Updates Trident 660 for 2025

Triumph updates award-winning Trident 660 for 2025

More rider focused technology fitted as standard, including Optimized Cornering ABS, Triumph Shift Assist, and Cruise Control

Upgraded suspension for even more agility

Bold new colors and graphics schemes

Available in dealerships from November 2024

Triumph Motorcycles enhances its award-winning Trident 660 for 2025, fitting even more rider focused technology as standard, upgrading the suspension and introducing a choice of three bold new colors and graphic schemes.

As the only triple engine in the class the Trident 660 delivers thrilling performance and agile, confidence inspiring handling. The performance and updated retro-modern styling are now paired with best-in-class rider-focused technology. Underpinned by Triumph’s renowned premium build quality and component specification, the Trident 660 now offers riders an even more compelling package and remarkably low cost of ownership.

In response to customer demand, the Trident 660 now features a host of new equipment that is unprecedented in this class, with Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, Triumph Shift Assist and Cruise Control all fitted as standard. The integrated TFT display, and MyTriumph Bluetooth Connectivity system gives riders turn-by-turn navigation, calls and music control, and there are three rider modes, including a new Sport mode.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“We first launched the Trident in 2020 with a unique combination of exhilarating triple performance and character, confidence inspiring handling and bold British styling. With its unrivalled overall cost of ownership on top, it proved popular with riders of all ages and experience levels, in markets across the world, and since its launch the Trident has won several major industry awards.

The addition of this technology sets the bar for the category yet again. Building on the popularity of the bright, bold color scheme of our special edition, the Trident Triple Tribute, we are introducing striking new color schemes in Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red, as well as the Jet Black. But the most important factor for our customers, of course, is that the Trident 660 makes every ride seriously fun.”

TRIPLE ADVANTAGE

The Trident’s exhilarating performance is delivered by a flexible three-cylinder engine, which combines low-down torque with a strong midrange and an exciting top-end rush. More than 90% of peak torque is delivered from 3,600rpm to 9,750rpm. This gives the rider the best of both worlds compared to a twin or four-cylinder engine, by combining the low-down pull and strong midrange of a twin with the high-revving top-end power of a four, as well as the glorious three-cylinder soundtrack.

Beautifully balanced and easy to ride at all speeds, the thrilling power delivery combined with the slick gearbox and Triumph Shift Assist, makes rapid acceleration seamless and exhilarating.

ASSURED HANDLING

From the natural riding position to the high-quality suspension and powerful brakes, the neutral and easy handling is key to its appeal of the Trident 660.

The accessible seat height of 31.69 inches (805mm) and overall narrow width makes for confident feet-down maneuvers and low-speed riding while its innate natural balance, smooth slip and assist clutch, and super-clean power delivery, are ideal for busy urban environments.

The Trident 660 delivers excellent control from the high specification Showa 1.61” (41mm) upside down forks which have been upgraded with Showa’s SFF-BF ‘big piston’ damping for even more comfort and control. There’s also a preload adjustable RSU from Showa, powerful Nissin brakes with twin 12.2” (310mm discs), and grippy Michelin Road 5 tires.





RIDER FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

New for 2025, the Trident 660 now has a class-leading level of technology fitted as standard. Unique in this segment, Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control ensures optimum performance at all lean angles. Using information from the six axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to calculate lean angle, brake pressure and throttle position, the system continuously monitors and adjusts engine and braking parameters to ensure optimum performance and safety under braking and acceleration. Fitted as standard, Triumph Shift Assist allows seamless up and down gear changes without using the clutch, and Cruise Control is included to reduce rider fatigue.

Integrated into the instrument dial, a full-color TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity adds turn-by-turn navigation and full phone functionality to deliver unrivalled levels of rider convenience. In addition to the existing ride by wire throttle and Road and Rain riding modes, there’s now a third ‘Sport’ mode giving even more responsive and exciting performance from the triple engine. Increasing safety and reliability while eliminating maintenance, the Trident 660 has a distinctive round headlamp, integrated rear light, and self-cancelling indicators for enhanced visibility.

UNIQUE STYLING

The unique retro-modern styling of the Trident 660 and Triumph’s flawless attention to detail throughout, set it apart from the pack. Its minimal lines and unmistakable muscular stance have been enhanced for 2025 with three bold new color and graphics schemes. Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red catch the eye, complemented by touches of Sapphire Black and striking diagonal white stripes. There is also a more subtle Jet Black color scheme. Other subtle updates include upgraded materials and finishes, including a new forged aluminum top yoke and forged aluminum brake pedal.

EASILY CUSTOMIZABLE

With 45 Genuine Triumph Accessories to choose from, riders can add protection, comfort, styling, luggage and security to their Trident 660. From heated grips which enhance the everyday commute, to preparing for longer trips with a tail pack and tank bag and flyscreen, customers can use the Triumph Configurator to create their own style.

ON THE ROAD

The Trident 660 offers a best-in-class low cost of ownership. The high build quality and use of only premium materials means service intervals are every 10,000 miles, and owners get the added reassurance of a global two-year, unlimited mileage warranty and excellent residual value when the time comes to trade-in.

The Trident 660 will be available from $8,595 USD or $10,495 CAD. Customers can configure their own or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.com. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from November, 2024.

SPECIFICATION – TRIDENT 660

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Capacity 660 cc Bore 2.91” (74.0 mm) Stroke 2.01” (51.1 mm) Compression 11.95:1 Maximum Power 80 HP / 81 ps (59.6 kW) @ 10,250 rpm Maximum Torque 47.2 lb-ft (64 Nm) @ 6,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel Front Wheel Cast aluminum alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminum alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tire 120/70 R 17 Rear Tire 180/55 R 17 Front Suspension Showa 1.61” (41mm) upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, 4.72” (120mm) Wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, 5.12” (130mm) Wheel travel Front Brakes Twin 12.2” (310mm) discs, 2 piston sliding calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single 10” (255mm) fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated color TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 79.53” (2020 mm) Width (Handlebars) 31.3” (795 mm) Height Without Mirrors 42.87” (1089 mm) Seat Height 31.69” (805 mm) Wheelbase 55.16” (1401 mm) Rake 24.6° Trail 4.21” (107 mm) Wet weight 418.9 lbs. (190 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal. (14.0 liters) SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption TBC Emissions TBC

Source: Triumph