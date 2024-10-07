 

Airoh Becomes Moto3 World Champion with David Alonso

A result for which only official confirmation was awaited but, almost immediately, it had been correctly predicted. The Colombian rider David Alonso conquered the first step of the Moto3 podium, achieving the first World Title of his career. Alongside him, the AIROH helmet, his mate in every lap until this success waiting for the Moto2 new challenge for 2025 season.

The last weekend was rich in great emotions. Even if it was almost certain and just awaiting official confirmation, the young Colombian rider David Alonso conquered the first World Title of his career, with a truly extraordinary Moto3 season with still four rounds to the end of the 2024 season.

With a record of 10 victories achieved in a series of wins that kept thousands of fans in suspense until the last corner, David Alonso has reached this remarkable milestone, becoming the first Colombian rider to win the championship in this category.

To celebrate this latest demonstration of his talent and determination, AIROH has created a special celebrative helmet, made exclusively for David, making his historic achievement even more precious.

