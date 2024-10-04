 

Yes, we built a fully transparent DAB

Our fully transparent electric motorcycle, the DAB 1α, has been making waves online with ForbesYankoDesignboom and The Verge spotlighting our tribute to the innovations, aesthetics, and culture of retro gaming—an especially significant homage during a milestone year for the gaming world with numerous anniversaries.

Drawing inspiration from translucent colored consoles, the entire body of this DAB 1α is made with fully translucent plastics, showcasing the inner mechanics. Controls, design features and colour palette provide a gamified aesthetic and experience, while a customized vintage game cartridge start key provides a truly unique and distinctive feature for gaming enthusiasts.

This one-off electric motorcycle is created by the DAB Custom Studio (DCS), our bespoke
service branch dedicated to creating unique and experimental adaptations and adjustments for customers.

