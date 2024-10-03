THE LIGHTER, MORE AGILE VERSION OF THE ORIGINAL THREE-WHEEL SCOOTER IS UNVEILED WITH AN ALL-NEW DESIGN, ADOPTING THE SPORTY STYLE OF ITS BIGGER SIBLINGS THE 400 AND 530, AND A HOST OF INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGICAL FEATURES: THE NEW 310 CC ENGINE MAKES ITS DÉBUT

THE MP3 RANGE – DISTINGUISHED BY ITS UNIQUE VEHICLES WHICH CAN BE DRIVEN WITH JUST A CAR LICENCE COURTESY OF PIAGGIO’S EXCLUSIVE THREE-WHEEL TECHNOLOGY – IS NOW EVEN MORE COMPREHENSIVE AND CUTTING-EDGE

THE ULTRA-MODERN, HI-TECH ENGINE IS THE LATEST ARRIVAL IN THE HPE SERIES, A BRAND-NEW 310 CC MODEL THAT ELEVATES ALL ASPECTS OF THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE: PERFORMANCE, COMFORT AND DRIVEABILITY ARE IMPROVED, WHILE FUEL CONSUMPTION IS REDUCED

IN THE SPORTS PACKAGE, THE PIAGGIO MIA ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY SYSTEM IS INCLUDED AS STANDARD EQUIPMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Piaggio MP3 310

New sporty design

New 310 hpe engine

Full LED lighting

LCD instrument panel

New user interface

Keyless system

New, more comfortable saddle

New line of dedicated accessories

The universe of the Piaggio MP3, the inimitable first three-wheel scooter in the world, continues to evolve and improve: following the début of the new “maxi” versions with engine capacity of 400 and 530 cc respectively in 2022, the Piaggio MP3 310 has landed – the third generation of the lightest, most agile vehicle which has revolutionised urban mobility, setting new standards of comfort, safety and driving pleasure!

With the arrival of the new Piaggio MP3 310 – which inherits a host of technological content from its “big siblings”, as well as an even more premium feel, with a sporty, car-centric style – the whole MP3 range is now more coherent, modern and technologically advanced, offering a comprehensive line of vehicles for all those looking for a more practical, equally safe alternative to a car.

The Piaggio MP3 310 is a compact, sporty, dynamic vehicle that maintains the high levels of comfort and technical content that are typical of the bigger GT scooters.

But the new Piaggio MP3 310 makes these qualities available to everyone: it can be driven with a normal driving licence, thanks to the exclusive Piaggio three-wheel technology. the front articulated quadrilateral suspension system and the double front wheel are unique and distinctive elements that make riding the Piaggio MP3 an absolutely unique experience, with more cornering stability than any other scooter, and excellent road holding that can be felt at its finest on wet asphalt or in poor grip conditions.

The compact dimensions and handling of the Piaggio MP3 310 can be appreciated both in manoeuvring whilst stationary – making parking super easy – and whilst moving, where it boasts enhanced agility. The front end is extremely precise in riding and even more communicative.

The Piaggio MP3 310 is equipped with an all-new engine, the latest in the extraordinary HPE (High Performance Engine) family: Type-approved according to the Euro 5+ standard, the 310 hpe engine benefits from an increased cubic capacity ( 310 cc instead of the 278 cc of the previous engine), as well as various features specifically designed to enhance the driving experience, not only in terms of performance, but also with regard to the ride comfort and driveability – all combined with reduced fuel consumption.

A unique style for the entire range, inspired by the automotive world

The design of the Piaggio MP3 310 immediately sets it apart from its predecessors: a significant leap forwards for the compact version of the MP3, which for the first time features the same premium styling as its larger “siblings”, completing a range distinguished by an unmistakable family feeling.

The front has been completely redesigned, and is now broader and more protective, with a new horizontal front light cluster with full LED technology. In the centre of the shield is a smaller, sportier air intake, characterised by a three-dimensional honeycomb grille. Underneath these is a vertical spoiler, the product of a careful aerodynamic studies: combined with the all-new side deflectors, this provides greater stability and contributes to a higher maximum speed. The windscreen is also new with a shape designed to guarantee maximum protection with limited bulk.

The vehicle also nods to a number of the latest trends in automotive design, from the striking, sporty front end to the mudguards – which feature body-coloured elements in the Sport version – and the rims, which feature a new design with five split spokes: another clear reference to the luxury sport saloon world.

The bold front is offset by a sleek, streamlined tailpiece, which elegantly integrates the comfortable passenger grab bar and ends with the modern full-LED rear light cluster.

Comfort and functionality

The Piaggio MP3 310 is also equipped with a totally new user interface. At the centre, a large instrument panel with a 5-inch LCD display displays all the necessary information: the digital speedometer and the rev counter are visible in the centre, with the total and trip odometer, air temperature, digital clock, fuel level and coolant temperature indicators, along with the ice danger icon and “service” icon. The panel displays a wide range of information regarding the trip, which can be selected using the MODE button on the right-hand control block: highest speed, average speed, instantaneous consumption, average consumption, battery range and charge level. The warning lights, on the other hand, monitor all the functions such as “injection check”, fuel reserve, oil pressure, ABS activation and immobilizer. The handlebar and dashboard controls have been repositioned, and are now more practical and functional.

Above the instrument panel, meanwhile, is a practical glove compartment with a drawer and USB connectioninside, ideal for recharging a smartphone and any other enabled device.

Remaining on the subject of the user interface, the Piaggio MP3 310 features the keyless system, which enables the ignition to be switched on without having to insert the traditional key, simplifying all the operations like starting the engine, opening the seat and the fuel door and locking the steering column, all of which can be done with the remote control conveniently in your pocket. The classic ignition switch with lock is replaced by a practical knob: to start the vehicle, simply press it (which activates the start enable function) and turn it to the ON position. Starting the engine is accomplished as usual with the button located on the right-hand control bock.

The saddle, with seating on two separate levels, has a new foam structure designed to improve comfort, and is shaped to allow easy and safe contact with the ground and to guarantee adequate lumbar support for the rider. The passenger position is laid back and relaxed, thanks in part to the practical fold-out foot boards which, when closed, integrate perfectly in the fairing.

The under-seat compartment is extremely spacious, and easily accommodates a full-face helmet or two demi-jet helmets, as well as other objects. The saddle has a spring to keep it in the open position. A practical and discrete concealed bag hook finds a place integrated into the leg shield back plate.

Versions and colours

The new Piaggio MP3 310 is available in two different versions: the Piaggio MP3 310 and the Piaggio MP3 310 Sport, the latter distinguished by even sportier finishes and details.

Piaggio MP3 310

An icon of urban elegance, the Piaggio MP3 310 is available in two glossy colours: Bianco Luna and the all-new Grigio Grafite. Both are combined with new finishes in metallic satin grey. The saddle is specially designed with new textures and contrasting grey stitching to match the finishes.

Piaggio MP3 310 Sport

The Piaggio MP3 310 Sport boasts an even fiercer character, enhanced by the dedicated colours for these models: the matt metallic shade Nero Meteora is accompanied by the all-new Grigio Mercurio (shiny) and Blu Zaffiro, with matte finish.

The Sport version is completed by sporty blue accents, such as the contrast stitching on the saddle and the decals on the black rims; the finishes alternate glossy and matt black, further enhancing the sleek lines of the vehicle.

Front brake discs with wave profile and a foot board with aluminium inserts are included as standard, as is the Piaggio MIA connectivity system.

The Piaggio 310 HPE engine – all the benefits of downspeeding

The new Piaggio MP3 310 is powered by an all-new, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine with electronic injection: the result of the precious know-how of Piaggio Group’s research and development centre.

The 310 hpe engine – the most recent arrival in Piaggio’s modern family of HPE or High Performance Engines – is based on a very specific design philosophy, designed to enable significant improvements in the riding experience across the board: superior ride comfort, improved driveability, less noise and even lower fuel consumption. All this is accompanied by a tangible improvement in performance.

These goals have been achieved by increasing the engine capacity from 278 cc for the previous 300 HPE engine to 310 cc for this version; this increase was attained by maintaining the bore and increasing the stroke. This has resulted in a less “sharp” engine – or in other words, an engine that is more focused on driveability than on achieving the highest possible maximum power output; that said, this still reaches an impressive 19.4 kW (26.4 hp) at 7500 rpm. The maximum torque is 27.3 Nm, and this is reached at 6000 rpm. Figures of absolute reference that are immediately appreciated when accelerating from stationary. The maximum speed is also higher, achieved in part through the improved aerodynamics of the vehicle: from the previous speed of 120 km/h to the new speed of 129 km/h.

Compared to the previous 300 HPE, the new engine boasts slightly higher maximum power and torque values, which are reached at a lower rpm: this is the result of the so-called downspeeding, resulting in a major improvement in performance and driveability, but also in overall efficiency and comfort, with a substantial reduction in vibration and noise.

The comprehensive overhaul of the engine, crankcase included, has also enabled big changes to be made to the single-cylinder architecture, such as the offset of the piston. This solution, which staggers the working axis of the piston with respect to that of the crankshaft, reduces the friction between the piston and cylinder during the most critical drive phase, leading to an overall reduction in friction, with a positive effect on fuel consumption as a result. These values are lower than with the 300 hpe, going from 31.2 km/l to 32.3 km/l in the WMTC cycle.

Noise during the start-up phase was also a major area of focus: the elimination of the decompressor and the adoption of a more powerful starter motor along with a decompressed drive shaft provide a faster, quieter start. The design of the transmission split-crankcase has also been revised, again with a view to reducing noise.

The other features of the engine remain unaltered, with a single overhead camshaft timing system with roller rocker tappets, and engine management via a latest-generation Magneti Marelli MIUG4 control unit, which helps to improve the overall efficiency.

The 310 hpe engine boasts the same famous levels of reliability of the modern High Performance Engines, with maintenance scheduled every 10,000 km.

Ultimate safety: three wheels, ABS and ASR

Both models in the Piaggio MP3 310 range adopt the ABS anti-locking braking system integrated with ASR traction control (Acceleration Slip Regulation). The ASR (first brought to scooters by Piaggio) can be easily disconnected and guarantees safety by keeping the rear wheel from slipping on dangerous surfaces like wet asphalt.

The three channel ABS system, developed in collaboration with Continental, maximizes active safety preventing wheel blockage when braking and providing full control of the vehicle at all times. The Piaggio MP3 employs an all-disc braking system on the three wheels, with a disc diameter of 258 mm on the front and 240 mm on the rear. Greater safety and an even smoother ride are provided by the large 13 inch diameter front wheels.

The Piaggio MP3 also owes its success to exclusive patented Piaggio technology for the dual independent, tilting front wheels regulated by a unique four bar linkage suspension, which the leading Group in Europe designed and developed before any other manufacturer in the world to ensure maximum riding pleasure in complete safety. The roll mechanism is made up of four fused aluminium arms linked to four hinges that are firmly connected to the central sleeve, and two side sleeves connected to the arms by means of pivots and ball bearings. Inside the side sleeves, the right-hand and left-hand steering tube rotates in a classic single-arm set-up.

The blocking mechanism for the front suspension, a distinguishing feature of the three-wheel Italian scooter, transforms the balance of the Piaggio MP3 300 hpe from dynamic to static. Start up the vehicle and it stays in balance on the three wheels without the need for a stand (fitted nonetheless). To resume normal operation accelerate or use the dedicated push button. This means you never need to put your foot in the ground, and you can park the Piaggio MP3 310 anywhere, easily and without effort.

PIAGGIO MIA: connected at all times by smartphone

The PIAGGIO MIA connectivity system, offered as standard on the Sport version, allows you to connect your smartphone to the Piaggio MP3 310 on-board electronic system via Bluetooth, offering exclusive features for an even more rewarding and enjoyable riding experience.

PIAGGIO MIA and the new Piaggio app are specifically designed to connect iOS or Android mobile devices to the new Piaggio MP3 310, exploiting the potential offered by the new digital instrument cluster.

Once you have connected your smartphone – pairing it with the vehicle via the Piaggio app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play – all notifications for incoming calls and messages appear on the instrument cluster. The system also enables call management using the specific connectivity button on the right-hand control block and the use of vocal commands to make calls or play music, by activating a playlist. To fully enjoy all these features, the Piaggio MP3 310 offers a special dedicated Jet helmet as an accessory, with integrated headphones and Bluetooth intercom.

In addition to the call and music management functions, which use the bike’s digital instrument cluster, the PIAGGIO MIA multimedia platform allows you to use the dedicated App to view a further and exceptionally rich set of information about the route and the operating status of the vehicle. It also has a convenient system for saving the position when the ignition is off, which helps you find the scooter in the most crowded areas of town. The application can also indicate engine revs, instantaneous power and torque, current and average fuel consumption, battery voltage and an assessment of riding style. All the data are recorded by the App and can be consulted directly on the smartphone through summary statistics for each trip and intuitive infographics. The app also lets you use your smartphone to conveniently activate the find Bike Finder and Follow Me functions, which respectively make the turn indicators flash and the horn sound to easily find your vehicle even in the most crowded car parks, and activate the low beam lights.

A full line of accessories

The new range of accessories for the Piaggio MP3 310 is based on a specific design philosophy: combining unparalleled on-board comfort with genuine everyday usability, in keeping with its role as a metropolitan commuter.

32 litre top box: thanks to the quick-attach system, it can be easily fastened to the luggage rack integrated in the passenger handle, with no need for an installation kit. With space for a Demi Jet Mirror helmet, it is characterised with an upper shell painted the same colour as the vehicle and comes complete with comfortable backrest to make the passenger’s ride more enjoyable, finished in the same material and colour as the seat.

Larger windscreen: crafted from high-quality, 4-mm-thick splinter-proof material, it provides improved protection from the air and the weather, with a surface area that is 28% larger than the standard windshield. Great attention to detail was focused on aesthetics as well, with design and finishing that match the vehicle perfectly.

Comfort+ leg cover: a «hi-end» concept to maximise riding comfort all year round. designed to fit the shape of the vehicle, water-resistant, modular and easily packed away, it is coated in TPU and features an innovative anti-wave system with stiffening plates.

Heated accessories management module: to ensure maximum comfort in all conditions, a heated accessory kit is also available. The heated insert for the Comfort+ leg cover and the heated hand grips can be managed and adjusted to three temperature levels directly from the vehicle dashboard, using the intuitive pictograms.

The range is of accessories is completed by the electronic anti-theft system, the Piaggio MIA multimedia platform, the Sport footrests with aluminium inserts (as standard on the Sport version) and the outdoor vehicle cover.

A new range of dedicated helmets is available with the Piaggio MP3 range, the models offering hi-tech design, safety, comfort and maximum protection.

The Piaggio Demi Jet Mirror helmets are made from ABS material finished in faux-leather sewn onto the shell. The innovative, breathable 3D fabric interior is removable and washable, while the clear visor with anti-scratch coating and the micrometric fastening system with aluminium buckles guarantee maximum comfort whilst riding. Available in three different colours. Type-approved to ECE 22.06.

Easy to put on, comfortable and lightweight, the summer gloves from the Piaggio range provide excellent sensitivity when using the handlebar controls and superb comfort when riding the Piaggio MP3. Safety is guaranteed, courtesy of the abrasion-resistant (but stretchy) material, the large reinforced areas on the palm and the soft rubber knuckle protectors, which are almost invisible during use. The gloves are EN 13459 certified.

The Piaggio Parka is a technical jacket for urban riding featuring a high-quality design and cutting-edge fabric. The 200 g/m², 3-layer fabric has a “H2Out” laminated membrane, which is 100% waterproof. The lightweight, thin protective patches on the elbows and shoulders ensure a snug and comfortable fit. Customised removable Blu Navy internal lining, adjustable and removable hood. EN 17092 certification.

Source: Piaggio