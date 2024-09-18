The 2025 KTM Enduro Champion Edition Range is Made for the Top Step

Like it says on the name, the KTM XC-W and EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION range celebrates KTM’s dominance in the FIM Hard Enduro and EnduroGP World Championships.

In 1974, Motocross racer Gennadij Moiseev won KTM’s first 250cc World Championship, setting the tone for what would become an unparalleled motorsports success story. In 1990, KTM won the first-ever Enduro World Championship with Paul Edmondson and Peter Hansson. Today, over 50 years and more than 340 world titles later, KTM presents the CHAMPION EDITION to honor the past and present KTM champions.

Setting the KTM XC-W and EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION models apart from the rest of the KTM Enduro range is a RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING graphics kit and select technical accessories.

While featuring the same, proven race-winning parts package as the rest of the KTM Enduro and Dual-Sport arsenal, the KTM CHAMPION EDITION adds the following to the mix:

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING GRAPHICS

ORANGE FRAME

FRAME PROTECTION SET

GRAY, ODI LOCK-ON GRIPS

ORANGE FACTORY RACING SEAT

MAP-SELECT SWITCH (KTM 300 XC-W ONLY)

ORANGE FRONT AXLE PULLER

SEMI-FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC

SUPERSPROX STEALTH REAR SPROCKET

SKID PLATE

RADIATOR FAN

The 2025 KTM CHAMPION EDITION lineup boasts several models, with the KTM 300 XC-W CHAMPION EDITION leading the 2-stroke stables.

On the 4-stroke side of the pitlane, the ever-present dual-sport KTM 350 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION and KTM 500 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION take the top position.

Set to roll off the Mattighofen production line in September, the new 2025 KTM CHAMPION EDITION machines will be available at authorized KTM dealers from October onward. For more information, visit KTM.com.