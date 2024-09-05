RACING IS LIFE! …The tribute to Steve McQueen on two wheels by Lord Drake Kustoms

The famous Spanish motorcycle customizer Francisco Ali Manen is once again making headlines around the world thanks to another of his works; and this time, it is nothing more and nothing less than a tribute motorcycle to the actor Steve McQueen.

Fran Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms) is passionate about Steve McQueen, the “GULF” colors and Porsches, so he had a clear idea when it came to creating this tribute to the legendary actor, which he has called “RACING IS LIFE”.

Lord Drake Kustoms has facilities in Malaga and Miami (USA) and this particular work has been carried out in their workshop in Vélez Málaga, where, starting from a Harley Davidson Sportster, they have created this impressive café racer and sports bike dedicated to and inspired by the Steve McQueen film, “Le Mans” from 1971 and also, it makes reference to one of the great cars in the history of competition, we are referring to the Porsche 917 “GULF” that McQueen with the number 20 drove in that film.

If you have seen the film, you will surely know the phrase: ”Racing is life… anything that happens before or after is just waiting”; hence the name “RACING IS LIFE” with which Fran Manen has baptized this beauty on two wheels.

Steve McQueen was so passionate about the world of motorsport that this hobby marked his film career, leaving behind scenes for posterity such as the escape on a motorbike in The Great Escape (1963), or the fantastic chase through the streets of San Francisco between McQueen’s Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback and the gangsters’ Dodge Charger 440 Magnum in Bullitt (1968); …But in the film Le Mans (1971), his involvement was such that he filmed almost all of these scenes, not allowing any “double” to do them for him and where he went so far as to say: “I’m not sure if I’m an actor who competes or a pilot who acts”…hence Francisco Ali Manen used this film as a source of inspiration for his tribute to one of his great idols.

On a technical level, it is worth highlighting the great work carried out on this Harley Davidson Sportster by the Lord Drake Kustoms team, especially on the rear tail which has been handcrafted in steel, as well as the fuel tank.

Fat spoke wheels made to measure for this Harley Sportster add a spectacular touch to all the transformation work on this bike, as does the impressive double-inlet air filter or the 2-in-1 racing exhaust system.

As for the colours of the RACING IS LIFE, it was clear and easy to choose, as it had to be a GULF motorcycle, in this case a Harley Gulf… a replica of McQueen’s Porsche 917 in the film… no more, no less.

Lord Drake Kustoms has created a limited series of 5 units of this model; and this first unit already has an owner (a private collector and McQueen enthusiast in the United States)….The second unit that will soon begin to be manufactured has also been acquired by a client living in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the units are still available for anyone who wants to have a unique tribute to the great Steve McQueen.

TECHNICAL SHEET

Name: “Racing is Life”.

Unit: 1/5 (Limited edition of 5 units).

Style: Cafe Racer.

Brand: Harley Davidson.

Model: Sportster 883.

Engine: 883 cc or 1200 cc

Transmission: Converted to chain by LDK.

Foot controls: advanced, modified by LDK.

Brakes: DNA brake discs.

Front wheel: 19” Fat Daddy custom rims.

Rear wheel: 18” Fat Daddy custom rims.

Gas tank: Manufactured by LDK.

Front suspension: Modified by LDK.

Rear suspension: +3” rise Air shocks.

Front fender: Made by LDK.

Rear tail: Made by LDK in metal.

Seat: Made by LDK.

Exhausts: 2:1 Vance and Hines.

Air filter: S&S.

Odometer: Digital with RSD support.

License plate holder: Made by LDK.

Lighting: Front light (HD screen), Rear light incorporated into fenders, front and rear LED indicators on triple clamps and shock absorbers.

Other modifications: Clip-on handlebars, grips, levers, gas cap, footrests, spark plug cables, spark plug caps, mirrors.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms