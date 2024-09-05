Dumas fends off early attack to win Superbike race one at Shannonville

A near-perfect weekend continued for Alex Dumas on Saturday, leading start to finish despite plenty of pressure along the way to take his second victory of the Bridgestone CSBK season in the final round at Shannonville Motorsport Park.

Dumas grabbed the holeshot from pole position despite an equally good launch from Sam Guerin, and the pair quickly stretched away from the field and ran nose-to-tail for well over half the race as Guerin desperately looked for a way through.

An obvious passing point never materialized, however, as Dumas completed one of the best defensive efforts of his career to escape with a dramatic win in the penultimate race of the GP Bikes Pro Superbike season.

The victory – his second since joining Economy Lube Ducati – is just the latest part of what has been a dominant weekend from Dumas so far, having led FP1, FP2, and taken the BS Battery Pole award to now go along with a 14th career Superbike win.

“We won our first one at CTMP and led start to finish in that one too, but it was a lot harder today,” Dumas admitted. “I made a few mistakes, didn’t really make it easy on myself. But it was an awesome battle and a lot of fun, so hopefully we can do it again tomorrow.”

The victory also gives Dumas his sixth podium since joining the Economy Lube program, tying Pascal Picotte for the most by a Ducati rider in feature class history as he continues to look like a 2025 title contender on the V4 Panigale.

Guerin’s early assault wouldn’t be enough to displace Dumas and wasn’t quite enough to hold onto second, either, as newly-crowned champion Ben Young began to find a rhythm in the second half of the race and put himself back into second with four laps remaining.

Young would actually drop the gap to Dumas significantly in the final moments, setting the fastest lap of the race on the last lap but ultimately running out of time. Still, the four-time Canada Cup winner was happy to salvage a strong result after a bittersweet Friday, where he clinched his third championship in a row despite mechanical issues on his primary M1000RR machine.

“I didn’t get the best start, so I just tried to settle in on this ‘B-bike’ after we had some troubles yesterday, but I couldn’t quite get it there,” Young said. “But the team worked really hard overnight while I was celebrating, so I owe a huge thanks to them. The Van Dolder’s Home Team BMW is such an amazing package to be a part of and a hell of a bike, so I know we’ll get there tomorrow.”

Guerin would have to settle for third, a disappointing result after it looked like he might challenge for his third victory of the campaign but still a strong indicator of just how far Guerin and the EFC Group BMW team have come since the season began, clinching the runner-up spot in the 2024 standings.

“I had a few moments out there, almost lost the front a couple times, so I tried to bring it home in second but once I backed off a little Ben was able to get by me,” Guerin said. “I was able to put a ton of pressure on Alex, and even though I really wanted the win I was happy to see the progress we’ve made since the last time here in round one.”

Completing the top four once again was Jordan Szoke, who continued his own bittersweet run of finishing top-four in every race this season. The 14-time champion is the only rider besides Young to do so and continues to look strong aboard his CKM Kawasaki, though by a comfortable margin to the podium finishers ahead of him.

Rounding out the top five after a late push was David MacKay, who found himself locked in a thrilling battle with Trevor Daley for much of race one. MacKay was able to make an excellent move into the penultimate corner and had the pace to chase after Szoke, though with only a handful of laps left as he settled for a strong fifth.

Daley’s run of “Daley Double’s” would come to an end after winning the Sport Bike race earlier in the afternoon, though he still managed an impressive sixth for OneSpeed Suzuki as he battles through a wrist injury and made some last-minute repairs to his GSX-R1000 following a Friday crash.

Making up for an early error was Tomas Casas in seventh, who had the pace to fight inside the top-five but ran off the back straight on lap one. The Yamaha Motors Canada rider admitted it was his mistake as he got sucked into the slipstream of the group ahead, but his comeback effort to finish seventh was enough to secure him the FAST Hard Charger Award for the third time in his career.

Casas’ late push came at the expense of Connor Campbell, who had an excellent charge in his own right as he climbed from 15th on the grid to finish eighth and at one point ran as high as sixth for B&T MacFarlane/Kubota Kawasaki.

The strong finish will move Campbell a solid 16 points ahead in the Brooklin Cycle Racing Pro Rookie of the Year fight entering the last day of the season, as he looks poised to become the first Kawasaki winner of the award since Nico Meunier in 2019.

Eli Daccache would salvage ninth after running off the back straight on a pair of occasions, flashing the pace to fight inside the top-six but suffering from his costly mistakes aboard the Milwaukee Yamaha.

Rounding out the top ten in his pro debut was Goran Radisic, who clinched the AIM Insurance Amateur Superbike crown last time out at CTMP and decided to end the year by advancing to the pro ranks early for PMR BMW.

The feature class will now prepare for their final race of the 2024 campaign when the series returns to Shannonville on Sunday, with the trio of Dumas, Young, and Guerin each looking to make a statement heading into the offseason.

Full results can be found on the series’ official website.

Main picture: Eventual winner Alex Dumas (23) leads the GP Bikes Pro Superbike field into turn one at Shannonville Motorsport Park during race one action on Saturday.

[Photo: Rob O’Brien / CSBK].

Source : CSBK