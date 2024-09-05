Buell Motorcycle Co. to Open Orders September 12th for the Highly Anticipated Buell Super Cruiser

Buell Motorcycle Co. is excited to announce that orders for the eagerly anticipated Buell Super Cruiser will officially open on September 12, 2024 to pre-order customers at a special introductory price of $23,900. After November 12, 2024, the order banks will be available to the general public at the base MSRP of $25,900. The Buell Super Cruiser, targeted to start production fall of 2025, is expected to redefine the cruiser market with its cutting-edge design and superior performance.

Initially, orders will be available exclusively to customers who placed pre-orders over the past 18 months. These early supporters will have until November 12, 2024, to place a $1,000 deposit to secure their build and lock in the special introductory price of $23,900 ($22,900 due after deposit, plus any applicable taxes and delivery). After November 12, 2024, the order banks will be available to the general public at the base MSRP of $25,900.

“We are grateful for our pre-order customers. They’ve given us feedback and we are listening. We also want to give them the first opportunity to order and at a special price,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “And in the next couple weeks we will be announcing some amazing progress in our goal to create American jobs and move some major supply chain items back to America to support American jobs and manufacturing.”

The Buell Super Cruiser, unveiled as a concept in 2023, has garnered global anticipation. With its exceptional performance and sexy styling, it is set to be a standout in the cruiser segment.

To place an order, pre-order customers will receive an exclusive email containing information and a link to where they can place their order deposit starting on September 12th. The email communication will be sent out over the course of 1-2 weeks, in sequential order to customers that have placed a pre-order deposit. After November 12, 2024, orders will open to the general public.

About Buell Motorcycle Co.: Buell Motorcycle Co. is an American manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles assembled by hand in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Known for their high-performance V-Twin engine with groundbreaking designs, Buell delivers excitement and incredible rides at every turn. For future Buell updates, follow our news page on our website and our social media pages.

Website: www.BuellMotorcycle.com

