Airoh Celebrates International Enduro with the Exclusive Aviator 3 6days® Spain 2024

After 9 consecutive years, AIROH is confirmed as one of the main sponsors and the official helmets of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro, a leading motorcycle event in the off-road scene, its 98th edition will be held in Spain in October. To celebrate the event, the Italian company presents, as is customary, Aviator 3 6DAYS® helmet, which for 2024 is customized with the colors of the host nation’s flag. Limited edition is available exclusively in 200 pieces worldwide, each of them accompanied by a certificate with serial production number and signature of the founder of AIROH, Antonio Locatelli.

AIROH confirms its support as main sponsor for the 98th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro event scheduled from 14 to 19 October 2024 in Silleda, Galicia, Spain. The competition, among the most followed and loved in the off-road sector, will see the best riders on the international enduro scene battling each other in one of the most exciting races ever.

For the ninth consecutive year, AIROH renews its partnership, as main sponsor, with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro organizers, confirming the great importance of the Italian brand and its helmets in the off-road segment. To celebrate the discipline protagonist of the competition, which this year returns to Spain for the fifth time in its history, AIROH presents the now iconic version of the Aviator 3 6DAYS® model which for this occasion will have graphics and colors inspired by the Spanish flag and culture.

“Being alongside the FIM International Six Days of Enduro is always a moment of great emotion, as well as a source of great pride: it is the opportunity to support the best riders in the world. Take care of their safety, and that of all enduro passionate, remains one of our priorities – said Antonio Locatelli founder of AIROH – We are also very excited by the announcement that the 2025 edition will be in Italy, more precisely in Bergamo, our city”.

Since the beginning of the partnership, AIROH has designed an exclusive helmet to celebrate each edition, to honor the FIM ISDE as the symbolic event of enduro: Aviator 2.1 6DAYS® Sardinia (2013), Aviator 2.1 6DAYS® Argentina (2014), Aviator 2.2 6DAYS® Slovakia (2015), Aviator 2.2 6DAYS® Navarra (2016), Aviator 2.2 6DAYS® France (2017), Aviator 2.3 6DAYS® Chile (2018), Aviator 2.3 6DAYS® Portugal (2019), Aviator 6DAYS® Italia (2021), Aviator 3 6DAYS® France (2022), Aviator 3 6DAYS® Argentina (2023) and finally Aviator 3 6DAYS® Spain (2024).

An edition for collectors looking for emotions

The 2024 AIROH Aviator 3 6DAYS® model, as mentioned, is a limited and precious edition, and as such will be available exclusively in 200 unique pieces worldwide.

Not only the helmet, but also the helmet and accessories boxes will be customized and dedicated to the event, in addition to the helmet bag, provided with colors and references to the Spanish flag and culture.

To embellish the graphics and make the helmet even more unique, the serial number of productions is laser-printed on the helmet edge: a detail that makes each piece literally one of a kind and different from the others.

The same will be present on the certificate that will be available inside the box. A real ID Card that will certify the uniqueness of the piece and that will have, to make everything even more official and exclusive, the authentic signature of the AIROH founder and CEO, Antonio Locatelli.

The progressive serial number is also on the special chrome label on the packaging: small details that make AIROH Aviator 3 6DAYS® Spain 2024 a true collector’s item.

The graphics dedicated to the FIM International Six Days of Enduro 2024 will also be available on the AIROH WRAAAP model, for the 2025 collection, so as to make this true celebration of off-road motorcycling available to a wider audience.

Passion and safety as a lifestyle

AIROH, since its very first models, has put riders’ safety in first place. For this reason, over the years the company has developed various technologies, taking advantage of the expertise of trained technicians who take care of each project meticulously in every single aspect.

As the models of the much-appreciated AIROH Aviator 3 series, developed in every detail inside the AIROH wind tunnel, the AIROH Aviator 3 6DAYS® Spain helmet has ECE 22 06 approval and a shell made of HPC Carbon, available in 4 different sizes (XS-S | M | L | XL-XXL).

With a weight from 1330g ± 50g, it guarantees great fitting comfort, not only thanks to its hypoallergenic, washable inner linings with breathable fabric and magnetic lock (thanks to the innovative AMLS), but also to the ventilation system composed of 8 air intakes and spoiler.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the company’s patented technologies: the AMS² Plus system (AIROH Multiaction Safety System Plus), which allows the dissipation of kinetic energy in the case of an impact; the AMLS (AIROH Magnetic Lining System) which takes the concept of inner linings removal to a higher level thanks to the help of powerful magnets inserted in both the crown padding and the cheek pads; the AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) which provides a mechanism for the cheek pads quick removal in case of emergency; and the Hydra System, which ensures the correct hydration of the rider, in complete safety and comfort.

The AIROH Aviator 3 6DAYS® Spain 2024 will have a suggested retail price of €1,159.99 and will be available for purchase from September 2, 2024 in the best stores and online on https://www.airoh.com/

DATA SHEET:

Homologation: ECE 2206

Material: HPC Carbon

Weight: from 1330g ±50g

Shells and sizes: 4 (XS – S I M I L I XL – XXL)

Retention system: DD Ring

Ventilation: Top Vents, front vents, chin guard vents, rear spoilers, side vents, EPS rear extractors

Inner lining: removable and washable, hypoallergenic

Technology: AMS² Plus – AIROH Multiaction Safety System Plus, AMLS – AIROH Magnetic Lining System, AEFR – AIROH Emergency Fast Release and Hydra System

Inside the box: ID card, accessories box, helmet bag

For more information about AIROH: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: AIROH