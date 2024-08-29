A short movie by nicolas winding refn and mv agusta will be premiered at the 81st venice international film festival.

Temptation comes in many shapes and sizes, and giving in to temptation often lets us crave forgiveness and absolution. But being overcome by desire isn’t necessarily immoral. Sometimes, it just expresses our attraction to beauty. And Beauty is not a Sin. In his inimitable style, Nicolas Winding Refn takes us along for the ride.

MV Agusta is proud to announce the production of “Beauty Is Not A Sin”, a short movie written and directed by Hollywood’s acclaimed Nicolas Winding Refn.

The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro which, thanks to its meticulous craftsmanship, bold and provocative design, stunning beauty and thrilling performance, is a motorcycle that ignites every motorcyclist’s deepest desires, served as inspiration to create a piece of cinematic art that will be premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31st.

SOURCE: MV Agusta