Triumph Tigers Take 1st & 2nd at the Inaugural AFT Adventuretrackers Race

Sammy Halbert Wins Inaugural AFT AdventureTrackers™ Race at Sturgis TT, with Iván Cervantes in 2nd Place, both on Tiger 1200 GT Pro Motorcycles

The very first Sturgis Rally, known as the Black Hills Classic, was held on August 14, 1938 with a race of 9 participants and a small audience. Fast forward to August 11th, 2024, where 9 racers once again lineup on the starting grid of a new race.

In this race, Triumph Motorcycles has made history with Sammy Halbert (#69) clinching 1st place, and Iván Cervantes (#25) securing 2nd, at the inaugural AFT AdventureTrackers race. The new class took part in Round 13 of the Progressive American Flat Track Championship season, the Sturgis TT, which was held for the first time ever in the streets of downtown Sturgis, SD, and the last day of the annual rally. The AdventureTrackers race showcased the incredible capability of the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Pro motorcycles in near stock trim, as riders navigated a challenging TT course, blending road and dirt elements.

“Slammin’ Sammy” Halbert (#69), known for his aggressive racing style and consistency, delivered a stellar performance to take the top spot. An afternoon of steadily declining lap times in the practice and qualifying sessions earned Halbert the inside position on the front row for the race start. A solid holeshot allowed Sammy to fight for first from the opening lap. He raced a consistently fast race, securing the fastest lap at 0:28.679 and the race win.

“I’m Stoked to take the win in the first ever Sturgis TT AFT AdventureTrackers race.” said Sammy Halbert. “The Triumph Tiger 1200 was surprisingly easy to ride – especially in the dirt sections. No matter how hard I pushed it, the bike handled flawlessly. I’m proud to bring home this victory for the team at Triumph.”

Hot on Halbert’s heels was the five-time World Enduro Champion, Iván Cervantes (#25), who demonstrated his renowned versatility and competitive spirit to cross the line in 2nd place.

Cervantes remarked, “I was trying my best to learn the track and the bike during the practice sessions and worked to get better each lap while learning the other riders. It seemed that all the racers were very fast on the asphalt, and I believed my best option was to take advantage of the dirt section. After a bad start, I made a quick pass on turn two and held on to the end of the race. I want to thank Triumph and the amazing team very much for the confidence in me and for the invitation to participate in the AFT AdventureTrackers Race.”

Adam VanderVeen, Marketing Director at Triumph Motorcycles America, expressed his excitement about the race’s outcome: “Sammy and Ivan’s results on the track are a true reflection of their talent. The AFT AdventureTrackers race has proven to be a fantastic platform to showcase the capability and versatility of modern adventure bikes. In the spirit of the race, Triumph made a point to leave the bikes as stock as possible. Seeing Sammy and Iván on the podium is a proud moment for Triumph, and it validates the performance and potential of our Tiger 1200 motorcycles.”

Rounding out the Triumph line-up was a Triumph dealer and race team manager Rob McClendon, current Super Hooligan National Championship racer Kole King, and two stunt performers, Ernie Vigil and Nick Brocha.

2024 AdventureTrackers Triumph Line-Up:

Sammy Halbert – #69 : An experienced flat track racer with numerous accolades to his name including an AFT Grand National Champion and X Games Gold Medalist, Sammy Halbert is known for his aggressive racing style and consistency.

: An experienced flat track racer with numerous accolades to his name including an AFT Grand National Champion and X Games Gold Medalist, Sammy Halbert is known for his aggressive racing style and consistency. Iván “TORITO” Cervantes – #25 : A 5-time World Enduro Champion and Guinness World Record holder for the greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours, Iván Cervantes brings a wealth of off-road racing experience and a fearless attitude to the track.

: A 5-time World Enduro Champion and Guinness World Record holder for the greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours, Iván Cervantes brings a wealth of off-road racing experience and a fearless attitude to the track. Kole King – #80 : Kole spent a lifetime racing different styles including flat track, dirt track, and holds an X Games bronze medal. King is currently racing the nationally in Super Hooligan National Championship on a Triumph Street Triple supported by Triumph Indianapolis.

: Kole spent a lifetime racing different styles including flat track, dirt track, and holds an X Games bronze medal. King is currently racing the nationally in Super Hooligan National Championship on a Triumph Street Triple supported by Triumph Indianapolis. Robby-Bobby McLendon – #169 : The accomplished American Flat Track racer is a regular in the motorcycle racing scene. As the race manager for D&D Certified Race Team, McLendon is a staple in the track scene known for his speed and agility. The racer from Triumph dealer D&D Cycles in Pensacola, FL, bring a youthful energy and passion for the sport to the grid.

: The accomplished American Flat Track racer is a regular in the motorcycle racing scene. As the race manager for D&D Certified Race Team, McLendon is a staple in the track scene known for his speed and agility. The racer from Triumph dealer D&D Cycles in Pensacola, FL, bring a youthful energy and passion for the sport to the grid. Ernie Vigil – #21 : Renowned for his stunt riding prowess and dynamic on and off-road racing style, Ernie Vigil has a reputation for pushing the limits. With a background in both racing and extreme stunt performances.

: Renowned for his stunt riding prowess and dynamic on and off-road racing style, Ernie Vigil has a reputation for pushing the limits. With a background in both racing and extreme stunt performances. Nick ‘Apex’ Brocha – #777: A celebrated figure in the motorcycle stunt community, Nick Brocha combines technical skill with creative flair.

2024 AFT AdventureTrackers Race Results

1 st Place: Sammy Halbert – (Triumph)

(Triumph) 2 nd Place: Iván “TORITO” Cervantes – (Triumph)

(Triumph) 3 rd Place: Danny Eslick – (Harley-Davidson)

(Harley-Davidson) 4 th Place: Rob McLendon – (Triumph)

(Triumph) 5 th Place: Kole King – (Triumph)

(Triumph) 6 th Place: Frankie Garcia – (Harley-Davidson)

(Harley-Davidson) 7 th Place: Dan Bromley – (Honda)

(Honda) 8 th Place: Ernie Vigil – (Triumph)

(Triumph) 9th Place: Nick “Apex” Brocha – (Triumph)

Fans can stream the full event replay on FloRacing or watch the action in a one-hour FOX broadcast Saturday, August 17 at 2pm ET. Additionally, the Sturgis TT pre-show will air on FS2 on the same day at 1pm ET, followed immediately by the main broadcast on FOX. For those who miss the initial airing, FS1 will re-air the complete two-hour pre-race and race package later that evening at 9pm ET.

For more information about the race and to stay updated on Triumph’s performance, visit the Sturgis TT website.

More about the Tiger 1200 range of motorcycles on triumphmotorcycles.com.

