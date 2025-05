We’re back for 2025 – and bigger than ever

Save the dates for Toronto and other TMFF city stops

The dates for the 9th annual motorcycle film festival are locked in and the engine’s running. TMFF 2025 kicks off October 3–4, 2025 at the Paradise Theatre in Toronto, followed by stops in Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, and – new this year – Winnipeg! Mark your calendars and tell your riding crew.

TMFF 2025, TORONTO October 3–4 | Paradise Theatre CALGARY

October 16 | Plaza Theatre Presented by Ill-Fated Kustoms VANCOUVER November 7 | Rio Theatre Presented in partnership with Rio Theatre WINNIPEG November 14 | Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain VICTORIA Spring 2026 | Timing and venue to be announced soon Want to bring TMFF to your city? Find out how .

Filmmakers, submit your film for a chance to be a part of this year’s festival.

Source : The Motorcycle Film Fest