Indian Motorcycle Reveals Final Custom Scout in Forged Series

I’m excited to share the third and final bike reveal for Indian Motorcycle’s Scout Forged custom build series has officially gone live. Utilizing the all-new Indian Scout as the base, Indian Motorcycle tapped three renowned builders to fabricate one-of-a-kind custom bikes – each pulling inspiration from legendary stories of iconic Indian Scout riders.

In the final reveal episode, Ronna Noren of Unique Custom Cycles showcases his bold, chopper-styled 2025 Scout.

Drawing inspiration from Stan Dishong, an early adopter of the chopper scene in the 50’s and founder of Stan’s Cycle shop, Ronna’s custom Scout build echoes elements of the early chopper scene with longer forms, narrow tank, taller bars, and dual exhaust.

Receiving this custom Scout is legendary heavy metal Swedish drummer Mikkey Dee.

Mod list:

Frame: 33 degree on the neck. 37 degrees on the fork 4″ stretch one off custom narrowed upper frame. Built around a Trask Powerflow airfilter

Swingarm shockmounts moved back

Fork: 8″ over Tolle Engineering forklegs and hydraulics one off billet tripletrees with 4 degree rake

Shocks: IMC/Fox. Black anodized

Wheels: Front: 80/90-21″. Cerakoted hub and rim. Stainless spokes Rear: 180/55-18″. Cerakoted hub and 5,5″ rim. Stainless spokes

Brakes: Front: ISR 6 piston, one piece, radial. ISR prototype billet adapter kit for Scout. 320 mm full floating disc. ISR mastercyliner Rear: ISR 4 piston,one piece, radial. ISR prototype billet adapter kit for scout. IMC master cylinder

Bodywork: Tank: shortened, narrowed and sectioned stock scout. Custom tunnel with repositioned fuelpump. Tolle Engineering Popo Up fuelcap. Rearfender: custom modified. Frontfender: one off modified. Seat: one off steel seatbase, Silver Machine upholstery

Misc: handlebars: heavily modified stock bars with integrated risers and one off speedo housing full custom one off headers and mufflers in stainless steel modified Scout pegs and controls custom paint and gloss black frame/swingarm by Hakan Lindberg



Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build series highlights how customization and personalization was at the forefront when Indian Motorcycle designers and engineers began developing the next evolution of Indian Scout. The Scout’s new steel tube frame delivers an approachable platform for customization, as the tank, fenders and subframe can be easily removed and replaced.

Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program is a six-part video series highlighting three unique interpretations of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout, inspired by the stories and personalities that have made the Scout such an icon for more than a century. Each design and development video will roll out in the coming weeks, while final reveals will take place later this summer.

For more information, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

Source: Indian Motorcycle