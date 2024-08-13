Triumph Racing and Jalek Swoll make Historic Trip to Ama Pro Motocross Podium

Jalek Swoll delivers 6-4 scorecard at Unadilla for third place overall

Triumph Racing makes history with maiden AMA Pro Motocross podium

Triumph Racing has achieved a historic milestone in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign, with Jalek Swoll finishing third overall at round nine of the series at the iconic Unadilla track in New Berlin, New York. Making a hugely successful return to 250MX competition after the three-week break, the team demonstrated its potential in the sport by claiming their first ever podium result.

Another superb chapter in Triumph Racing’s journey has been marked by Swoll, who used the power of his TF 250-X to start inside of the top five in each moto. Despite a sixth-place finish in moto one, Swoll’s confidence showed through in the second race, where he advanced to fourth place. Much to the delight of the thousands of fans in attendance, his 6-4 scorecard clinched third overall. The historic circuit provided the perfect backdrop for this momentous achievement in the sport.

There is a furious race to the final checkered flag now – the final two rounds of 2024 AMA Pro Motocross will be run on successive weekends. Budds Creek, round 10, will take place on August 17, followed by a grand finale at Ironman on August 24. Triumph Racing heads into those fixtures with their sights fixed on more on track success in this historic debut season.

Jalek Swoll: “Wow, what a day. It was good all around. I would have loved to be fourth in the first moto, but it has been amazing for the most part. I was consistently there and it paid off today. It is so special to get a podium for the Triumph Racing team. It is brilliant to reward those guys with a podium. Everyone has been working so hard and that makes a difference!”

Bobby Hewitt –Team Principal, Triumph Racing, US: “Today’s race at Unadilla will go down in history for Triumph Racing in the United States, thanks to Jalek Swoll’s podium. This is a huge moment for all involved. I am so happy for everyone on this team – it is a massive team effort. This is a well-deserved trophy and step in the right direction. We will make the most of this moment, then get back to work on Monday. We have to back this up now!”

Results: Pro Motocross 250MX – Round 9, Unadilla MX (New Berlin)

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) 2-1 Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) 1-2 Jalek Swoll (Triumph) 6-4 Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki) 5-5 Max Anstie (Yamaha) 3-8 Joey Savatgy (Triumph) 40-12

250MX Standings after 9 of 11 rounds

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) 408 points Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) 338 points Tom Vialle (KTM) 327 points Jo Shimoda (Honda) 289 points Chance Hymas (Honda) 275 points Jalek Swoll (Triumph) 221 points Joey Savatgy (Triumph) 162 points

TF 250-X In Dealerships

The TF 250-X, with its class-leading power-to-weight ratio, and all the spec needed to win, arrived in the Triumph network of Motocross dealerships earlier this year, available from $9,995. Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with racing champions including Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes, the new four stroke competition model is an all-new ground-up design.

With a focused, aggressive style, the TF 250-X is slim, yet bold and will be instantly recognizable on the track, with its minimal and lightweight presence and distinctive Triumph Racing Yellow and black graphics scheme. The performance racing powertrain and unique aluminum chassis are ultra compact and super light, with all the best components on the market, already fitted out of the crate.

The TF 250-X is backed up with a 24/7 parts and accessories supply system available from the Triumph website, where riders can search for parts and place orders with stocking dealers while out at the track. Riders can select what they need, check availability and price, and place an order with their dealer for express delivery, standard delivery, or in-store pick-up.

Source: Triumph