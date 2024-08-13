MAZINGER Z! ….Fists out! The first “Mazinger Z” motorcycle…

This is the motorcycle that Kōji Kabuto would use for his adventures when he was not piloting his famous robot Mazinger Z to fight against Dr. Hell.

The first MAZINGER Z motorcycle was manufactured in Spain, it is a Harley Davidson and it was the work of the world-famous motorcycle customizer Francisco Alí Manén and his company Lord Drake Kustoms with offices in Malaga and Miami.

The famous robot from the popular 70s and 80s manga series Mazinger Z has been turned into a Scrambler motorcycle by Fran Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms)… Specifically, on a DRAKER 2 model (the new line of Harley Davidson Sportster-based scrambler motorcycles for two people that the Spanish motorcycle manufacturer has recently created)

Mazinger Z is a manga series created by the Japanese cartoonist and scriptwriter Gō Nagai and that was first published in 1972…. Mazinger Z was the first giant robot manned by a protagonist and the story is about a group of scientists who have a giant robot at their disposal in their fight against the evil forces of Dr. Hell.

Personalities from the world of cinema such as Guillermo del Toro have admitted to having been inspired by Mazinger when creating the film Pacific Rim; Or Michael Bay has also stated that the Mazinger series has had a great influence on the Transformers franchise;…and despite not being a film personality, Fran Manen, owner of Lord Drake Kustoms, has also been inspired by this series that made him dream in his childhood (as well as thousands of children around the world) to create the new Harley scrambler Mazinger Z at the request of a client from the Netherlands.

In this whole process, Fran Manen has played the role of Professor Jūzō Kabuto (the builder of the Mazinger Z in the series) although instead of a robot he has created this Sportster scrambler…. Professor Jūzō Kabuto made Mazinger Z to be piloted by his grandson Kōji Kabuto… and in this case, the owner of Lord Drake Kustoms (Fran) has made a Mazinger on two wheels to be piloted by his client living in Holland.

On a technical level, it is worth noting that this Harley Davidson scrambler is one of the first units of a new production line of sportster scrambler motorcycles created by Lord Drake Kustoms under the name of “DRAKER 2” (because these models have been created for two seats) in which a new rear has been used, composed of a subframe, seat base and fenders, all incorporated in a single piece and built in metal.

In this scrambler we can highlight components such as Ohlins shock absorbers, custom rims, brake discs, exhaust pipe, front fenders and an endless number of other details that will not leave anyone indifferent.

The paint job on this scrambler bike is inspired by the colors of the Mazinger Z robot, with the front of the bike being the top or head of the robot and the back being the feet… The tank has the name Mazinger Z (マジンガーZ) in Japanese and the number 72 in reference to the year of the series’ premiere.

This series of bikes called “DRAKER 2” can now be ordered from the motorcycle customization company Lord Drake Kustoms, who once finished, will be in charge of sending them anywhere in the world… You just have to choose your colors, finishes or even the theme as is the case with this Mazinger Z and they will take care of building it and sending it to your home, wherever you are and anywhere in the world.

SOURCE: Lord Drake Kustoms