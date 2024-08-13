GEICO SCRAMBLER: You either love it or hate it! But it won’t leave you indifferent; that’s the spectacular work of the Spanish customizer Fran Manen and his company Lord Drake Kustoms.

The GEICO SCRAMBLER is the result of taking to the highest level the new line of scrambler motorcycles based on Harley Davidson Sportster for two people that the Spanish motorcycle builder Francisco Ali Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms) has recently created and that are known as the “DRAKER 2”

This “DRAKER 2” is a scrambler motorcycle that, in addition to being able to be used to ride on dirt tracks and roads full of curves in the mountains; it could also be used on the highway, the streets of a big city… and why not? to ride along the beaches of California due to its casual, urban and fresh look.

The GEICO SCRAMBLER was built in Lord Drake Kustoms’ Harley and custom bike conversion workshop in Malaga (Spain) using a carbureted Harley Davidson Sportster 883.

Fran Manen received this order from Igor, a client from Holland who, after following LDK’s motorcycle customization work for a long time, finally decided to put himself in Fran’s hands to make his dream on two wheels come true. Igor, accompanied by his wife Dorina, visited Lord Drake Kustoms’ facilities in Malaga and after the first visit everything became very clear and the project began to flow. Igor was in no hurry, as his priority in this project was to have one of the best Harley Scramblers for two people that Fran Manen could design following a series of instructions; and the result has been this DRAKER 2 called “GEICO SCRAMBLER” … and it goes without saying that it speaks for itself.

Throughout this process, Fran has had practically total freedom to customize this Harley 883 scrambler; although always respecting the range of colours and graphics that his client and now friend Igor indicated to him.

On a technical level, it should be noted that this Harley Davidson scrambler is one of the first units of a new production line of sportster scrambler motorcycles that Lord Drake Kustoms has created under the name of “DRAKER 2” (because these models have been created for two seats) in which a new rear has been used consisting of a seat base subframe and mudguards all incorporated in a single piece and built in metal.

In this Sportster scrambler we can highlight components such as Ohlins shock absorbers, custom rims, brake discs, exhaust pipes, front mudguards and an endless number of details that will not leave anyone indifferent.

The paint job of this Harley scrambler is quite striking, combining metallic turquoise, cream, gold and red with graphics such as the elements earth, sea, air and fire. In addition, the owners’ names have been placed on the tank along with a gold GEICO that gives its name to this custom scrambler-style motorcycle

This series of motorcycles that are already being produced and are called “DRAKER 2” can now be ordered from the motorcycle customization company Lord Drake Kustoms, who once finished, will be responsible for sending them anywhere in the world… You just have to choose your colors, finishes or even the theme as is the case with this “GEICO SCRAMBLER” and they will take care of building it and sending it to your home, wherever you are and anywhere in the world.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms