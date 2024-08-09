Torin Collins to join Canadian Kawasaki in round five at CTMP

The Canadian Kawasaki Motors stable will be getting significant reinforcements in round five, as Torin Collins is officially set to join the factory group at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, August 9-11.

The 20-year-old took the Bridgestone CSBK paddock by storm when he won in just his second career Superbike race at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton earlier this season, taking a pair of podiums in his debut weekend aboard a privateer Novalda Kawasaki.

Collins since returned to his duties in the MotoAmerica Supersport paddock with Altus Motorsports Suzuki, which conflicted with round four of the CSBK schedule at Atlantic Motorsport Park as he was riding in Laguna Seca, but there are no such conflicts for rounds five and six of the CSBK campaign.

That will allow the Calgary, Alberta native to return to the series for a debut trip to CTMP, receiving additional support from Economy Lube as well as Kawasaki star Jordan Szoke, who will prepare Collins’ ZX-10R Ninja under the CKM tent.

“I’m looking forward to learning at one of the most famous tracks in North America, and I’m really excited to test myself against the best riders in the country,” Collins recently said in a press release issued by Kawasaki. “I’m glad I was able to get this opportunity and a big thanks to Canadian Kawasaki and Economy Lube for making this happen.”

There are currently no announced plans for Collins to continue at the season finale in Shannonville, though that remains a possibility with no conflicts south of the border.

Collins previously raced in the British Talent Cup and European Talent Cup before joining the JuniorGP World Championship, becoming the first Canadian to ever score points in the Moto3 feeder class.

He will join Kawasaki regulars Szoke and Connor Campbell as well as fellow wildcard Charles Aubrie in the Kawasaki program for round five, as they look to close their deficit in the Constructors Championship with a pair of wins at CTMP.

Main picture: Race winner at round three, Torin Collins (71) will be racing out of the Canadian Kawasaki tent at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park next week for CSBK round five. Photo credit: Rob O’Brien / CSBK.

Source: Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship