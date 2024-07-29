KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team leads Pro Class points following Deschambault

KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team riders will carry the red plates into the final round of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series after Jess Pettis made it three-straight 450 Pro victories after trading moto wins with teammate Josiah Natzke at Deschambault. Kaven Benoit continues to lead 250 Pro after winning a moto on Sunday, while Eve Brodeur clinched P2 in the final WMX East standings.

The premier class title will go down to the wire between Pettis and Natzke after the pair went 1-2 once again at the Deschambault National, where the team lined up with a special 1981-inspired retro livery. Pettis raced to his fifth overall victory in seven attempts this season and he will carry a 10-point advantage into Walton’s title-deciding final round in two weeks.

Jess Pettis, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 450 Rider: “It was a good day for me at Deschambault! I had a charge from behind in Moto 1 to get the win and finished second in Moto 2. That put us first overall and we’re looking to finish strong at the last round.”

Natzke managed to win another 450 Pro moto at Deschambault to maintain pressure on fellow KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION rider Pettis with a single round remaining. After finishing third in Moto 1, the New Zealander rebounded in the second encounter to take victory, which elevated him to second overall.

Josiah Natzke, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 450 Rider: “Solid day for me. A few excuses in the first moto and I could only manage a third, but I turned it around in the second moto, taking the holeshot and winning with a good lead. I’m excited for the final in two weeks!”

KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team’s Benoit will lead the 250 Pro Class into the final round after delivering 1-2 scores in his home round at Deschambault. Already a two-time champion earlier in his decorated career, Benoit continues to hold an eight-point lead on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION following Round 7.

Kaven Benoit, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 250 Rider: “It felt good to be back racing at home! I was able to holeshot and win Moto 1. In the second moto I worked hard the whole way to come in second place at the end. We’re heading to the last round with the points lead still – let’s go!”

Second position in the final round of WMX East with 1-2 moto finishes saw Brodeur claim second overall at Deschambault, which secured her P2 in the championship. It was another exceptional effort from the 11-time national champion, who had previously clinched the 2024 WMX West title on her KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, while KTM-mounted Jamie Astudillo won the eastern region.

Eve Brodeur, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team WMX 250 Rider: “First moto went awesome for me with a holeshot and the win. In the second moto I charged hard, but after a tip-over, I finished second. This gave me second in the championship as well! Obviously, I would’ve loved to win, but I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I know I gave it all I had. Onto Walton for the East/West Shootout.”

Next Race: August 11 – Walton, ON

Results 450 Pro Class – Deschambault MX National

1. Jess Pettis (CAN), KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team

2. Josiah Natzke (NZL), KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team

3. Preston Kilroy (USA), Yamaha

Standings 450 Pro Class 2024 after 7 of 8 rounds

1. Jess Pettis, 313 points

2. Josiah Natzke, 303

3. Preston Kilroy, 262

Results 250 Pro Class – Deschambault MX National

1. Drew Adams (USA), Kawasaki

2. Kaven Benoit (CAN), KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team

3. Tyler Medaglia (CAN), Honda

Standings 250 Pro Class 2024 after 7 of 8 rounds

1. Kaven Benoit, 307 points

2. Drew Adams, 299

3. Gage Linville, 222

Results WMX East Class – Deschambault MX National

1. Jamie Astudillo (USA), KTM

2. Eve Brodeur (CAN), KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team

3. Katrine Ferguson (CAN), Husqvarna

Standings WMX East Class 2024 after 5 of 5 rounds

1. Jamie Astudillo, 185 points

2. Eve Brodeur, 181

3. Kaylie Kayer, 151

Photos provided by James Lissimore

Source: KTM Canada